Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon will star in ITV’s Don’t Rock The Boat – her first telly role since quitting soap

CORONATION Street’s Lucy Fallon will star in ITV’s Don’t Rock The Boat – her first telly role since quitting the soap.

The Bethany Platt actress, 24, will be racing from Land’s End to John o’Groats in the new ITV show alongside 11 other celebrities.

The star left Corrie in May after five-years on the soap – and bosses on the channel were reportedly keen to work with her again.

A source told The Mirror: “Lucy was in hot demand after winning numerous awards. ITV were desperate to work with her again.

“Lucy thought it sounded like the adventure of a lifetime. It’s been described as a mix of I’m A Celebrity and SAS: Who Dares Wins… only harder.”

The actress originally told The Sun she left the soap to stop her wondering “What if?”

However, the pandemic has left her in a precarious working situation.

She said: “But obviously Covid-19 has thrown it all up in the air now.

“As I left, work was starting to pick up and take off and now everything has stopped.

“But I do know there are loads of people in much worse situations than me and I’ve been very lucky.

“I’m trying to stay positive about it, but it’s obviously a bit sad having nothing to do.”

Not everyone is as keen to do the show as Lucy – as Love Island 2017 winner Kem Cetinay bailed out at training.

An insider told The Sun: “Kem was as keen as anything to take part in the show when he first signed up.

“He loves keeping fit and the idea of rowing 650 miles with a load of other stars seemed like a good laugh.

“The 12 celebs were split into two teams and had to compete against one another.

“But when it came down to the actual task the prospect of it proved too much and he left on the first day of training.”

Pals close to Kem insisted it wasn’t the tough task ahead that made him lose his sea legs, however.

They said it was his dedication to playing at Soccer Aid — which takes place next month — that led to him pulling out.

A friend said: “It’s a tough competition and not for everyone. Kem decided it wasn’t for him after arriving on the first day of the training camp.”