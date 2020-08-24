Coronation Street’s Sally Ann Matthews and Simon Gregson in bust up over charging fans for video messages

CORRIE’S Sally Ann Matthews is at odds with co-star Simon Gregson over charging fans for video messages.

Sally, 49, who plays Jenny Bradley in the soap, told a viewer to write in if she wanted an autograph and added: “We do them for free!”

She added on Twitter: “You should never pay for an autograph (or a video message come to that) x.”

Fan Suzanne Coleman responded: “Exactly how it should be.

“Making cash from birthday messages is another issue for me. Don’t get me started.”

Sally, 49, replied: “Oh I hear ya”.

But Simon’s wife Emma Gleave saw it as a dig at her hubby, who plays Steve McDonald and sells video messages for £30.

The mum of three said: “Wow!!!! Nothing like sticking together with your work colleagues!”

In further tweets now deleted, she added: “Grow a set of balls and tell ur cast members ur opinion.”

She also said charities benefit from the videos Simon, 45, appears in.

Other Weatherfield stars flogging video messages include Ken Barlow actor William Roache, 88, and Chris Gascoyne, 52, who plays Peter Barlow.

