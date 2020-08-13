Coronation Street’s Tisha Drew Merry pays tribute to boyfriend Alan Halsall on his 38th birthday with adorable post

CORONATION Street’s Tisha Drew Merry paid tribute to boyfriend Alan Halsall on his 38th birthday with an adorable Instagram post.

The actress, 27, shared a variety of pictures of them two together over the course of their year-and-a-half long relationship.

The first pic shows Tisha and Alan toasting some bubbly in their spotless kitchen.

The Tyrone Dobbs star is wearing a striped shirt with blue jeans while the Steph Britton actress is in a white top with black leather trousers.

The next shows them in the sun, with the following featuring his daughter Sienna eating an ice cream.

After a few more selfies – including one with a shirtless Alan – the photo ends with a photo of Alan being gifted a Manchester United birthday cake.

She captioned the pic: “Happy Birthday to the man who puts a smile on my face every day! 🥳💛 @alanhalsall I love you more than you’ll ever know! Have the most amazing day bebé! 😘🥰 xx”

The Corrie stars started dating in April 2019 after his split with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson, who is mother to Sienna.

Tisha – who left the soap last year after playing Steph for four years – said she would like to get married and have kids with Alan.

“I do see myself getting married,” Tisha confessed in a YouTube quick-fire question round from fans, which Alan led.

“I’d love to get married and I do see myself having children with Al, but not for at least five years,” she added.

Reaffirming her answer, Tisha said: “I would like a child and Al would like a child, so yes we both want a child.”

When asked whether she fancied Alan when she first met him, Tisha revealed: “No. We were best friends before we got together.”

She further explained: “I’ve obviously known Alan for many, many years but no, I never looked at him like that.

“It was only when we got closer as friends, I was like, “Oo maybe I do fancy him a little bit, nine months down the line.”