Coronavirus: Ballet of the Paris Opera shows training in isolation

Watch the video of how the “Opéra de Paris” ballet trains in coronavirus isolation.

They are unusual places where the dancers show their skills. In front of bookshelves, in kitchens or gardens, they dance to the “Dance of the Knights” from the opera “Romeo and Juliet”. The ballet of the “Opéra de Paris” trains where it finds its place in the quarantine – that is, at home. The video is an answer to the Ballet of the Opera in Rome. In addition, the dancers from Paris want to show on the one hand that everyone should stay at home and on the other hand thank everyone who is working against the corona crisis. All spectators can enjoy the skills of the dance professionals. And in times of the coronavirus pandemic, that’s a welcome distraction. So: Enjoy a little more.