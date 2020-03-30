Coronavirus: comedians in telework

To get it right and try to make people smile, comedians, like Franck Dubosc, have started videos on social networks. They describe the absurdity of being confined as the difficulties of living as a couple in full confinement. Shows canceled, postponed tours … Worn from their audience, the comedians did not take long before finding other ways to express themselves.

“We see that there are people who risk their lives to save others, so the least of things is to continue to do our job, and if there are a few people that it can entertain, it you have to go, we have no choice“, explains Mathieu Madénian. However, in such a particular context, humor remains a difficult tool to handle. But laughter is an outlet that allows you to escape … even when it is impossible to leave your home.

