Coronavirus UK: NHS Birmingham Nightingale hospital opens

The Duke of Cambridge has praised the ‘herculean effort’ of NHS staff and thanked them for their ‘selfless commitment’ as he officially opened Birmingham’s Nightingale Hospital today.

Prince William, 37, said the temporary field hospital – built inside the NEC exhibition centre in just eight days – was also a ‘wonderful example’ of the ‘pulling together’ going on up and down the UK amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

He later released footage of a call he made to the team behind the hospital to thank them for their efforts – and was told the temporary facility was built ‘on kindness’.

William spoke to a group of staff via videophone from his Norfolk home to learn more about the project and their experiences working while the country is in lockdown, a clip of the conservation was posted of the Kensington Royal Instagram page.

During the conversation, held before the royal formally opened the hospital, project director Morag Gates told the Duke: ‘It was phenomenal teamwork from everybody. It is probably the best example of teamwork I’ve ever seen in my entire 40-year NHS career.’

The temporary field hospital was built inside the NEC exhibition centre in just eight days, and William replied: ‘It is incredible to think how quickly you’ve done that. That is phenomenal speed.’

He added: ‘It is so impressive how you all work together, and how well everyone is pulling together.’

William went on to say: ‘I can’t congratulate and thank all of you enough for all of your hard work in putting this together. It’s a herculean effort and you should be, rightly, very proud of what you’ve achieved. Thank you for everything you’ve done. It really means a lot to everybody.’

He also joked with one worker saying he was ‘very brave’ to let his neighbour ‘mow the lawn’ amid the crisis.

Professor Jamie Coleman, an associate director of the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, said after the video call that the Duke asked ‘lots of very pertinent questions’, including about local generosity, ‘both businesses and people’.

He said: ‘We were able to tell him about the overwhelming support that we have had, anything from supermarkets to Nestle Easter eggs. He warned about our waistlines!

‘He was very interested in family life, and how this was affecting us all. It is very easy for us in a way, because we have had a real focus, even if it has been working incredibly long hours.

‘We have been able to get out of our houses, we have had something to distract our minds from the social isolation others are feeling. He was touched by the personal stories of support and generosity of the public at this quite difficult time in everybody’s life.

‘My neighbour has been mowing my lawn, very kindly. He suggested that I went and had a look and made sure that they hadn’t mowed their own initials into my back garden!’

The professor said the idea was for the hospital to take less severe patients, to allow other hospitals in the area to provide critical and acute patients.

He added the facility would need to be adaptable and could end up treating patients who have had delayed surgery or treatment for other conditions.

William said he was happy to be attending ‘in digital spirit at least’ and later joined in remotely with a clap for carers.

Personally recognising the hard-working staff who had made the project a reality, he deviated slightly from his prepared speech by saying ‘hospitals are about the people and not the bricks’.

Addressing the cavernous space into which hundreds of ward beds have now been installed, he said: ‘The Nightingale hospitals will rightly go down as landmarks in the history of the NHS.’

Prof Coleman said about the Duke: ‘His real pertinent question was, will there be any positives to come out of this really quite challenging situation?

‘It is kindness all around – people taking time to be kind. Life is usually so rushed that nobody does that. He was struck by that.

‘What makes the hospital is the people.

‘It is the kindness of the people, both internally and externally, not the bricks, that will make Nightingale work.

‘He said that was something he noticed himself as well, and hoped that would be something for the future, not only of Britain but of the world as a whole.’

The hospital, built by Interserve Construction, is the second of seven planned Nightingale NHS facilities to open, after the first became operational at London’s ExCel centre.

With 500 beds already installed, the NEC-based field hospital, which has its own mortuary and pop-up Tesco shop, could be increased to take up to 4,000 people if needed.

It has yet to take its first patients since becoming fully operational on April 10, with clinicians hoping it will never reach anything like capacity.

More than 400 civilian contractors, together with military personnel and about 500 clinical staff, have been involved in the setting-up.

In his speech to about 50 healthcare, military and civilian personnel – all socially-distanced – the duke commented: ‘Let me start by reiterating all that has been said so far and paying tribute to the incredible work that NHS staff across the country have been doing to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Their selfless commitment has touched the hearts of the entire nation.’

He added: ‘The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have risen to this unprecedented challenge.

‘The Nightingale hospitals will rightly go down as landmarks in the history of the NHS.

‘The NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham is a wonderful example of Britain pulling together.

‘Having spoken to some of the people who helped build it, hospitals are about the people and not the bricks.

‘NHS staff, armed forces, local government, and the private sector have collectively stepped up to turn this exhibition centre into a hospital.

‘You all deserve our huge thanks, and you should all be hugely proud of what you have achieved in such a short space of time.

‘I know that the Nightingale Birmingham will provide invaluable resources for hospitals from miles and miles around.

‘This will reassure people across the Midlands that if their local hospitals reach capacity, there will be extra beds available for their loved ones here.

‘I find that very comforting and I know many other people will too.

‘I want to thank you all so much for what you are doing to ensure we give the best possible care to those affected at this most challenging of times.

‘Finally, I am delighted to declare the NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham officially open.’

Before the speech, the duke spoke to staff involved in the build, including associate medical director Jamie Coleman, and lead nurse for clinical environment, Helen Gyves.

Mrs Gyves said: ‘It was lovely, he took quite a decent amount of time to chat to us all, had something really nice to say, asked us all about our families, which is quite emotional, I suppose – that we’re all here and we feel like everything’s revolving around here and our families are all at home, isolated.

‘He asked us what we’d learned from it all, how we felt it had all gone, what messages we had and I think Jamie Coleman said a very good statement: that this is about the people in the building, not the bricks and mortar.

‘So let’s get past how it looks, let’s just get on and look after the patients as best we can, like we would anywhere.’

The facility will be run by University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust (UHB), taking patients convalescing from coronavirus, freeing up the main hospitals to care for the most critically ill.

Trust chief executive Dr David Rosser said the hospital would help prevent ‘awful scenes’ like those seen in Italy of critical care wards filled to capacity.

He added there was now ‘a different problem’ emerging, as it became clearer the peak could be managed, with Covid-19 affecting the population over the longer term.

‘We need to think how else we use this facility to help us through the next couple of years,’ he said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking over video-link, said the hospital would help create vital extra NHS capacity.

‘I’m glad to say that the huge huge efforts of the people of the West Midlands and across the country appear to be now working,’ he added.