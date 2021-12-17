Corruption, a Horrible Murder, and a Vigilante are featured in the K-Drama “Bad and Crazy.”

Corruption, a Horrible Murder, and a Vigilante are all featured in the new Korean drama “Bad and Crazy.”

Bad and Crazy, a new riveting crime thriller Korean drama from iQiyi and tvN, stars Lee Dong-wook and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game).

Fans can expect detective Ryu Soo-yeo (Lee) to resort to corruption in order to gain an advantage in his pursuit of a promotion in this K-drama.

When a rookie cop is involved in a murder case, Soo-yeo’s plan takes a detour.

The case is linked to politics and a corrupt police force.

Fans will be enticed to watch Bad and Crazy because it has almost everything.

Something is wrong with Ryu Soo-yeo, the main character.

He has a corrupt side that is greedy for fame and promotion hidden behind his charm.

Soo-yeo first appeared in Bad and Crazy Episode 1 as a participant in an underground fight ring.

However, he wakes up at home in his bathtub.

Fans will begin to notice that Soo-yeo has a secret side that he is unaware of.

He has no recollection of certain actions.

The appearance of a mysterious helmet-wearing man adds to the mystery, as others claim he does not exist.

Soo-yeo’s sanity is pushed, and he may be pushed to be righteous by the mysterious vigilante.

“He does some bad things for the sake of his future and career,” Lee explains to Soompi, “and he tries to turn a blind eye and avoid doing good things.”

He’s a character who’s preoccupied with himself.”

Soo-yeo does have a moral side, despite his desire to appease an assemblyman in order to gain his favor for a promotion.

Soo-yeo defends rookie cop Oh Kyeong-tae (Cha Hak-yeon) in a murder case.

In the first episode of Bad and Crazy, a compelling storyline begins to emerge.

While Soo-yeo pursues a possible promotion, Kyeong-tae meets a young girl who is searching for her mother.

He investigates the case that leads to murder as a rookie cop with a strong moral sense.

Fans will fall in love with the character because he will go to any length to find clues, even if it means uncovering possible corruption.

Kyeong-tae attracts the attention of others in the Korean drama…

