Cortney Reardanz, star of ’90 Day Fiancé,’ teases engagement to radio host Domenick Nati in an exclusive interview.

Cortney frequently posts photos of herself and her fellow cast members from 90 Day Fiancé on her Instagram page.

January 1st,

7, Cortney shared a photo with Patrick Cornett, a fellow cast member who was performing at a DJ gig in Las Vegas.

On February, however,

On Instagram, Cortney shared a photo that was very different from the rest.

She shared a photo with her rumored boyfriend, radio host Domenick Nati, on that day.

Nati is a celebrity publicist with a large social media following who has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, GMA, and FOX News.

Nati may be proposing soon, according to Cortney’s post.

She teased in her post, “I’m still waiting for my ring.”

“Do you have any caratring requirements, ladies?”

Nati, on the other hand, had a very different perspective in an exclusive statement to Cheatsheet.

He told Cheatsheet exclusively, “Cortney and I have known each other for a long time.”

“We went to Cancun and the Dominican Republic together.

And we just returned from Orlando, where we had a fantastic time together.

Engagement is most likely still a long way off.

For the time being, we’re just enjoying each other’s company without feeling obligated.”

Later, the star of 90 Day Fiancé changed her status to say she wasn’t dating or engaged to Nati.

She claimed it was an “obvious joke,” but she didn’t say anything about it until Nati’s exclusive statement.

Cortney, however, has a history of failed relationships.

Her failed relationship with Antonio Million is best remembered by 90 Day Fiancé fans.

Cortney was a world traveler from Orlando, FL, and Antonio was a model from Malaga, Spain when they met.

During the first season of Before the 90 Days, she traveled to Spain to meet Antonio, and though things didn’t go as planned at first, she…

