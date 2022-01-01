Cory Wharton of The Challenge: Inside a Day in My Life

Cory Wharton has a lot on his plate, from parenting responsibilities to self-care to his reality television career.

The 30-year-old Challenge alum has a 4-year-old daughter named Ryder and a 20-month-old daughter named Mila with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge.

Wharton is a reality TV veteran, but his commitment to the job has previously caused problems in his coparenting relationship with Floyd, 29.

“It’s not always rainbows and butterflies,” he admitted to Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast in July, admitting that he and Floyd had a falling out over his decision to return to The Challenge for season 37 while she was pregnant with her second child.

“We have our quarrels and we fight.”

When the two disagree, Wharton insisted that they “always make sure that [their]focus is back on Ryder.”

“I think this upcoming season [of Teen Mom OG], we’ll start to see how it’s affecting Ryder a little bit,” he explained.

“That’s when I have to step back and realize, ‘OK, I’m not going to be able to get this time back in my child’s life.’ It’s a difficult choice.”

It’s like, do you take this job opportunity and this fantastic opportunity or do you be there for your family? It’s a difficult choice.”

“I have a lot of people at home who rely on me,” Wharton added.

So I’m clocking in when I go to The Challenge.

My family and I are separated.

Many people are suffering because of it.”

During filming, the Teen Mom OG star also revealed that he missed a significant milestone in Mila’s life.

“It was difficult mentally because my family was struggling.”

Ryder was acting up and Cheyenne was pregnant.

“I missed Mila’s first steps because Taylor was missing me,” he explained.

“As a result, I’m missing key moments in my child’s life that I’ll never be able to recover.”

So that’s a little difficult to swallow.”

Floyd, who welcomed her son Ace in May with fiancé Zach Davis, told Us in September that she and Wharton are back on “great” terms.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

The Challenge’s Cory Wharton: Inside a Day in My Life