Cosimo Fusco, who portrayed Rachel’s boyfriend Paolo on Friends, is unrecognizable 27 years later.

Cosimo Fusco, who played Rachel’s boyfriend Paolo on Friends, is unrecognizable 27 years later.

COSIMO Fusco starred as Rachel Green’s boyfriend Paolo in Friends nearly three decades ago, and he looks nothing like him now.

Paolo first appeared in the first season, and despite speaking very little English, he and Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston) quickly became friends, much to Ross Gellar’s chagrin.

Paolo was dumped by Rachel after he made a pass at Phoebe Buffay while she was giving him a massage.

Paolo returned in Season 2 when Rachel was attempting to get over Ross and ended up having a one-night stand with him.

Cosimo previously discussed the scene between him and Lisa Kudrow, who plays Phoebe, revealing that he was initially offended by the portrayal of Italian men in the film.

“There was one scene where I was getting a massage and I had to play this greasy guy who was touching Phoebe’s a**,” he told The Guardian.

“I didn’t like how it portrayed me, as if Italian men are like that.”

“What they wanted me to do was discourteous.

But I recall that we were able to reach an agreement, so I was at ease.”

Cosimo also revealed that he mostly improvised his Italian lines.

“I was asked to improvise,” he explained, “and I was a little hesitant because, let’s face it, my English wasn’t as good as it is now.”

“However, I was told not to speak any English and instead to say whatever I wanted in Italian.”

Paolo’s Italian was mostly made up by me.

‘Look at the moon,’ I say as I stand by Jennifer.

‘Take a look at the stars,’ says the narrator.

Cosimo’s natural dark hair color has turned silver since his appearance in the sitcom, and he has ditched Paolo’s long locks.

Angelo, a character in the Spanish mystery horror series 30 coins, was his most recent television appearance.