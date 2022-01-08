Cougars keep hitting on me; why won’t women my age approach me?

A 27-YEAR-OLD MAN has turned to the internet for assistance after claiming that he is only approached by older women.

He asked on Reddit why “cougars” are more interested in him than women his own age.

“I’m a 27-year-old guy who appears to be around 23ish,” he wrote.

I’m scrawny and geeky in appearance, but not unattractive.

“I dress conservatively, but with a hint of edginess.

(Biker jacket, long hair, jeans with a tighter fit)

“I’m not sure what kind of signals I’m sending out, but I seem to be attracting cougars.”

“I’ve been approached for sex by older women on several occasions recently, and I don’t frequent bars or clubs.”

He went on to say that he is a college student who gets the feeling that every time he takes a class with a female instructor, she sees him as a “piece of meat.”

“The issue is that I have no interest in older women,” he continued.

I usually date people who are a few years younger than me.

“I wish I could elicit the same level of interest from girls my age, but all they seem to do is show the same lukewarm interest I’ve always received from them.”

“It’s not that I don’t want older women’s attention to fade away.

“All I want to know is what I’m doing that works so well for them so I can figure out how to improve it for younger women.”

“It irritates me that all of this sexual energy is being squandered.”

“Aid!”

Many Reddit users weighed in on his “conundrum.”

“Because older women aren’t afraid to approach you and they know what they want,” one said.

Having a good time!

“On the other hand, young ‘girls’ usually want the man to make the first move because they lack the courage to do so.”

“I wouldn’t rule it completely out,” said another.

“A no-strings-attached relationship with a woman at the peak of her sexuality who will pay the bill at dinner.”

“There’s a lot of potential there.”

“It’s because your look appeals to older women more than younger women,” a third suggested. “Change your look and you’ll be fine.”

Men were falling at her feet, asking for dates, until they realized her age, at which point they slammed her as a cougar.

In other news, this toyboy revealed why his hookups with an older woman were awkward.

In addition, this sugar mama enjoyed splurging…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.