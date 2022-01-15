Could Cady McClain, a vet from ‘All My Children,’ be joining ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Cady McClain, a vet from ‘All My Children,’ could be joining ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’

The Bold and the Beautiful has had a revolving cast of characters for a long time.

Ridge Forrester is one of the most well-known characters on the soap opera, as fans of the show know.

Thorsten Kaye, a former member of the All My Children cast, plays that character.

However, there are now rumors that another veteran from the popular soap may be joining the cast.

Cady McClain is an All My Children veteran who recently made Daytime Emmy history by becoming the first actress to win Emmys for three different roles.

Her first Emmy was for her role in the classic soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

Her second award was for her role on As The World Turns as Rosanna Cabot.

Her third came from her role on Days of Our Lives as Jennifer Horton-Devereau.

Victoria Konefal of DAYS wins her first Emmy, and Cady McClain makes Daytime Emmy history by becoming the first female performer to win Emmys for three different daytime roles. https:t.cohW32aYgGxC

Murdering My Youth, McClain’s memoir, tells the story of her legendary career.

She hasn’t appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful yet.

However, fans speculated that she would soon join the cast of the hit CBS soap opera after seeing a recent Instagram post.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from January, she said.

She also teased that she was “back on set,” according to Soaps.com, adding that it was “fun to be working again on such a terrific show! Can’t wait to be able to share the news with you all soon!”

It’s unclear why she took the post down.

Fans speculated that it was because even a hint of her “work” was in violation of her contract terms.

Regardless, fans were ecstatic at the prospect of seeing their favorite actor again.

Fans deduced that she was filming on the set of The Bold and the Beautiful through a process of elimination.

McClain would fit right in on any soap opera.

It would be great if she was cast in Pine Valley, the upcoming All My Children reboot.

That show, on the other hand, is still in “development hell” and has yet to be produced.

She will not be reprising her role from As The World Turns because the show is no longer on the air….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

