Could Geralt’s Mother Be the Key to Yennefer Having a Child in ‘The Witcher’?

Could Yennefer’s Mother Be the Key to Having a Child in ‘The Witcher’?

In The Witcher, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) was a young woman who was trained to be a mage and took control of her destiny.

During the beauty ritual, Yennefer’s right to have a child is taken away from her.

Yennefer has a strong desire to become a mother and searches for a way to do so throughout Season 1 of The Witcher.

Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) mother was also shown to possess magic, so Yennefer’s ability to have a child could be linked to her mother.

Women who use magic are said to be incapable of having children in the series.

Season 2 of The Witcher could continue Yenenfer’s quest to become a mother.

In Season 1 of The Witcher, Yennefer is sold to Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring).

In Aretuza, she learns how to become a mage.

She misses her initiation on purpose after the court backs down on their promise to send her to Aedirn.

She hires an enchanter to perform a ritual to make her beautiful in order to gain the upper hand and power.

It necessitates a give-and-take result, just like all magic.

Yennefer must give up her womb and the ability to conceive in order to become beautiful.

In Season 1 of The Witcher, Yennefer searches for cures for her infertility among the Djinn and a dragon’s heart.

Geralt’s mother, according to Nerdist, could be the key to her quest.

“Perhaps delving into how Geralt’s mother, Visenna, a sorceress as well, was able to have a child on her own will yield answers,” Nerdist speculated.

However, the history of whether mages are truly infertile is complicated.

Is Ciri Geralt’s Daughter in ‘The Witcher’?

New fans believe the mages and Yennefer are all infertile because of the backstory.

Visenna, Geralt’s mother, is given a brief backstory in The Witcher series.

She was a single mother who abandoned Geralt in the forest, waiting for a witcher to come and collect him.

In the series, her motivation for leaving him remains a mystery.

She uses a magical spell to put Geralt to sleep after finding him injured in the forest.

Visenna is a sorceress, but not all sorceresses are infertile, according to Reddit users.

“Sorceresses are not born sterile; they become sterile as a result of their magic, which messes with their biology in a variety of ways.

They have the ability to use magic in a number of ways…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.