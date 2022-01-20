Could Jon Dixon Return for Season 4 of ‘A Million Little Things,’ According to the Showrunner

Could Jon Dixon Return for Season 4 of ‘A Million Little Things?’ Says Showrunner

The first season of ABC’s A Million Little Things began with the death of Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston).

Viewers learned more about Jon through flashbacks as his wife, Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak), family, and friends dealt with his death.

Jon, on the other hand, did not appear in season 3.

“For sure, he’s in it again,” showrunner DJ Nash told fans, but does this mean Livingston will be back in Season 4 of A Million Little Things?

Fans of A Million Little Things will have to wait a long time for the series to return for season 4 episode 9 on February.

23rd of December 2022

The show, however, returns with 12 more episodes — the longest season ever — following its most extended hiatus ever.

Delilah, Jon’s wife, is still in France with their son, Danny Dixon (Chance Hurstfield), but she makes a few cameo appearances on the show.

When A Million Little Things Season 4 premieres in 2022, the plot revolves around Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli) attempting to help Rome Howard (Romany Malco) overcome his depression.

Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) also takes Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) on a road trip to confront her stalker.

Season 3 Recap — What You Need to Know Before Season 4 of ‘A Million Little Things’

Jon Dixon died in the first episode of Season 1 of A Million Little Things, as viewers will recall.

His friends, on the other hand, spent the entire season trying to figure out why he died.

His depression and death were brought on by a series of small events.

He had survivor’s guilt over the death of his friend Dave.

Because he worked so much, Jon also felt guilty for not always being there for his family.

Just before he died, there was a vote that went against him.

Furthermore, Jon was aware of Delilah and Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) affair.

Despite the fact that he told his wife and best friend to “love each other,” it’s possible that it contributed to his death.

Perhaps he wasn’t upset at all, but rather relieved that Delilah was being looked after.

Is Gary the Father of Darcy’s Child in ‘A Million Little Things’? James Roday Rodriguez Opens Up About His Past Relationship

Showrunner and creator DJ Nash teased the return of Ron Livingston as Jon in season 4 in an interview with Deadline.

After the game, Nash said, “I’d love to see him in this season.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.