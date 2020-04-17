Could medical dogs help fight coronavirus? Charity says animals trained to sniff out the disease

The head of a charity that trains dogs to be able to detect serious illness using their hyper-sensitive sense of smell says medical dogs could be used to help find new cases of coronavirus at airport and train stations in the future.

Dr Claire Guest, of charity Medical Detection Dogs, appeared on This Morning today to discuss how dogs could be trained to sniff out Covid-19 and potentially help with ‘rapid-screening’ of commuters when lockdown eases.

The charity is currently working with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to test whether the dogs can be re-trained in the next six weeks to provide a rapid, non-invasive diagnosis of the coronavirus.

Trying to raise funding to train dogs to specifically be able to smell the ‘volatiles’ of the virus causing the pandemic, she said the medical world had been skeptical about using animals in such a way – but said that research had proved they could be useful allies to healthcare workers.

Dr Guest, appearing with her Labrador Tala, told This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: ‘These dogs have 350 billion sensor receptors, us poor humans have got five billion.

‘We believe that dogs would be able to do the work in areas like airports. What we want to do is support the NHS, what the dogs can do is rapid screening.

‘When lockdown is reduced, you can imagine 500 people coming off a plane, dogs can detect quickly which of those people need the test. A dog can work very, very rapidly. It only needs a sniff of 0.5 of a second.’

She explained that a dogs sense of smell is equatable to them being able to detect one teaspoon of sugar in two Olympic-sized swimming pools, compared to humans being only able to smell that amount of sugar in water amounting to a cup of tea.

Referencing a study in 2019 with the London School of Hygiene (LSHTM), she said that dogs are very good at spotting asymptomatic diseases, which Covid-19 is, and said tests against malaria, also asymptomatic, had proven how valuable the animals could be.

She said that it wouldn’t take long for dogs to be taught how to pick up the volatiles of the virus but that the response from the healthcare world is sometimes cynical: ‘We have to get samples from patients who are well and those who have the virus so the dogs can learn the comparisons.

‘As you can imagine there’s been a huge amount of skepticism over the years which is why we’ve worked really hard to get robust evidence.

‘This isn’t science fiction, this is the detection of disease through volatiles – eg If you’re wearing aftershave the odours coming from your skin are volatiles. When we’re unwell, diseases produce different volatiles in the body.’

Medical Detection Dogs will now work with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Durham University in northeast England to determine whether canines could help diagnoses.