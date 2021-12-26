Could the cops still have a case against Kurt in Dexter: New Blood?

Kurt Caldwell was finally arrested for Iris’ murder in Dexter: New Blood Episode 7.

His time in police custody, however, was brief.

Kurt quickly relayed a story in which someone else was to blame.

Angela was then pressured by the District Attorney to let him go.

Some fans, like Dexter, are losing faith in the Iron Lake PD’s ability to stop Kurt, but do they have a case?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 7 spoilers.]

Chief of Police Angela Bishop finally finds her friend Iris’ body in Dexter: New Blood Episode 6.

She enlisted the help of forensics expert Dexter Morgan in episode 7 to figure out what had happened to her friend.

Iris was shot in the back and taken to the caves while still alive, where she was buried under a pile of rocks, according to Dexter.

Dexter discovered DNA on Iris’ teeth, indicating that she bit her assailant.

Angela has Kurt’s DNA tested, and when the results come back positive, she arrests him.

Kurt, on the other hand, concocts a story to get himself off the hook.

Nobody said being a father would be easy.

Dexterpic.twitter.comKR2Fmqogau (hashtag)

Kurt claims that his father, a truck driver, used to regularly pick up and beat sex workers.

These women never reported anything to the authorities.

Kurt then noticed Iris getting into his father’s truck one night, but didn’t think much of it until Iris vanished.

Kurt explains that the DNA matches his father perfectly.

Kurt has a 67 percent chance of being the perpetrator, according to the DNA test, but the DA pressures Angela to drop the case, and Kurt is let go.

It appears that Dexter will have to take matters into his own hands once more.

In Dexter: New Blood, some fans were dissatisfied with Angela and the Iron Lake PD’s tactics.

Even if there wasn’t much evidence against Kurt, it appears that more could have been done to charge him with a crime.

Angela, for example, has phone records proving that Kurt never received a Facetime call from Matt.

At the very least, the cops could argue that Kurt knew Iris’ body was in the caves and lied to them…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

No one said fatherhood would be easy. #Dexterpic.twitter.com/KR2Fmqogau — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) December 17, 2021