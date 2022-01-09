Could the Film’s Success Indicate a Season 2 Announcement for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

Could the Success of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Indicate a Season 2 Announcement?

Although Jujutsu Kaisen is a newcomer to the shonen world, it has quickly established itself as one of the most popular series.

The release of the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has only served to pique fans’ interest in the series.

Given the film’s success, many fans are hoping for news about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

On December 1, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released in Japan.

After Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, it went on to have the second best opening weekend.

The film adapts Gege Akutami’s manga chapters about Jujutsu High student Yuta Okkotsu as a prequel to the anime’s main story.

According to Crunchyroll, the film made 1 billion yen on its first day alone, an impressive feat that demonstrates the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen.

During its first three days in theaters, it grossed more than 2 billion yen.

And the film’s popularity didn’t end there.

It also topped the box office in Japan during its second weekend, with Crunchyroll reporting that it has grossed more than 5 billion yen so far.

The film’s international release is expected to be equally successful.

With so many people flocking to theaters to see Jujutsu Kaisen’s film, fans are wondering if season 2 will be announced soon.

There is clearly a demand for Jujutsu Kaisen, but fans are hoping for more than just a new film.

The anime’s first season aired in 2020, and no new episodes have been announced since the finale.

Despite its popularity, Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be officially renewed for a second season.

However, given the success of the film and the continuation of Gege Akutami’s manga series, it appears that it will happen.

In fact, the conclusion of Season 1 teases that there will be more to come.

With Attack on Titan’s final season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Studio MAPPA has its work cut out for it.

But, if the latter receives an international release date, could we finally get a season 2 update?

Despite the anime’s success leading up to the Mugen Train movie, it took a long time for Demon Slayer to move forward with its second season.

