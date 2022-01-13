Could There Be a Season 2 of ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu? Golden Globes 2022: ‘Dopesick’ Hulu Actor Michael Keaton Won — Could There Be a Season 2 of ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu?

More viewers tuned in to Hulu to watch Michael Keaton’s Golden Globe 2022 win for Best Actor in a Television Motion Picture for Dopesick.

The events depicted in Danny Strong’s miniseries are based on Purdue Pharma’s actual distribution and marketing of OxyContin.

Many viewers are curious about what happens next after watching the eight-episode series.

Is Hulu planning a Dopesick Season 2?

January 1st,

The Golden Globes for 2022 were not broadcast on NBC on January 9, 2022.

Instead, the winners were quietly announced via the organization’s social media accounts.

Dopesick on Hulu is worth watching, even if the Golden Globes aren’t as prestigious as fans believe.

Dopesick received a nomination for Best Television Motion Picture from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

They also nominated Kaitlyn Dever for her performance as Betsy Mallum for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Motion Picture.

However, Michael Keaton won Best Actor in a Television Motion Picture for his role as Samuel Finnix at the Golden Globes, which was Dopesick’s only award.

The (hashtag)GoldenGlobe for Best Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture goes to @MichaelKeaton, despite the fact that television motion pictures had a golden year.

pic.twitter.comipcGPeGXer

Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’: 4 Shows to Watch Next While Waiting for Season 2

Dopesick is an eight-part Hulu series based on Beth Macy’s nonfiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.

Macy ensured that the portrayal of the opioid epidemic in America was accurate as an executive producer on the series.

Danny Strong, the show’s creator, was also passionate about maintaining the story’s historical accuracy.

That’s one of the reasons the Dopesick cast chose to film in rural Virginia.

There are plenty of stories to cover in a potential season 2 because the real-life events depicted in Dopesick Season 1 end in 2007.

Danny Strong, the show’s creator, talked to about Dopesick Season 2 coming out in November 2021 in an interview with.

When asked if there would be a season 2, Strong said, “I’m not sure yet.”

“I’m not dismissive of it.

I’m not sure.

There haven’t been any talks about it yet, but there are a lot of events that happened after 2007 that could lead to a season 2.

I haven’t delved deep enough into it to know if I can…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.