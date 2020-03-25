Could There Be a Season 2 of Tiger King?

There may be more Tiger King for us all to look forward to.

Since its release over the weekend, Netflix’s docuseries about the fight between several exotic cat owners has been shocking people all over the place. Who knew the world of illegal lions and tigers was so filled with polygamy, missing husbands, and attempted murder for hire? And also music videos? The seven episode series is packed to the brim with so much more than than we ever imagined, so naturally, when it ended, we all immediately started clamoring for more of this madness to keep us entertained inside our houses.

In a new interview with EW, directors and producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin made it sound like more could be coming.

“To be continued,” Chaiklin told the site. “I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding. We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

So not only could we get more of the real story, we’re also getting a miniseries about the battle between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, and Carole is set to be played by none other than Kate McKinnon. McKinnon also executive producing the series, which comes from Universal Content Productions.

The miniseries went into development based on the second season of the podcast Over My Dead Body, which has now been renamed Joe Exotic: Tiger King.

Goode and Chaiklin also defended themselves against conspiracy theories that participants in the docuseries were paid to exaggerate.

“That’s categorically false,” Goode said. “We only compensated a few people when they were offering us their life rights, and this was because part of the way into the story was after Joe was arrested, a lot of media piled on to tell the story. So we did secure life rights for a few characters, and we also compensated people for content and the rare location fee. But other than that, we did not pay people. They’ll be a lot of stories and accusations out there now.”

“As you can see in the series, there’s a lot of archival material,” Chaiklin added. “And unlike other documentaries, our archival materials are almost 100 percent from people’s personal archives. Which was a dream as filmmakers, that our subjects were so obsessed with filming themselves. So we did, and we paid them far less than we would if we had to buy something from Getty or CNN or ABC. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, and it would actually be unethical not to do that. You didn’t have to exaggerate in this world, it was as colorful. You couldn’t have made this stuff up. No exaggerations needed. It’s categorically untrue.”

If you still haven’t watched the series or want some more context for the true story, we’ve got you covered.

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.