Could ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home”s Two Heroes Appear in ‘Black Panther 2’?

Could Two Characters from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Appear in ‘Black Panther 2’?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way from post-credit scenes with brief cameos.

Doctor Strange, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies, as well as others, collided in the latest Tom Holland Spider-Man.

Now, some fans believe that two characters from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ned Leeds and Michelle “MJ” Jones, will appear in Black Panther 2 or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Holland’s Peter Parker has matured throughout the films Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Peter, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), and MJ (Zendaya) apply to MIT in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed Spider-Man’s identity to the world through J Jonah Jameson’s Daily Bugle, MIT rejected them.

Peter’s acceptance to MIT prompted him to seek assistance from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Meanwhile, the Worcester Telegram and Gazette reported that the Black Panther 2 cast was preparing vehicles for a possible car chase scene.

On August 20, 2021, they observed “two military-looking vehicles and a police car with Cambridge markings.”

“With Spider-Man: No Way Home leaving Ned and MJ with no recollection of Peter and Peter refusing to reconnect, the only way they can feasibly appear in the MCU from here is to cross paths with another superhero,” Inverse explained.

According to rumors, Ned and MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home may cross paths with the Black Panther 2 cast at MIT.

Ned and MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Black Panther 2 cast would arrive at MIT around the same time, depending on when the movies are set in the MCU timeline.

And, based on the report, Shuri and the other Wakandans will face a lot of challenges at MIT. While they aren’t quite as bad as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, they still cause a lot of problems.

“Black Panther scenes will be shot in a variety of locations, including Atlanta,” the Telegram and Gazette continued.

“The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge has informed members of the college community that filming for a project titled ‘Summer Break’ will begin soon…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

