Couple reveal how they bought their first home complete with a master bedroom aged 19 and 20

A couple have told how they bought their own three bedroom house aged just 19 and 20 – complete with master suite – six months after they first decided to buy.

Customer Service worker Joshua Shaw, 20, and Deputy Manager Wiktoria Zaucha, 19, from Birmingham, knew that renting wasn’t for them, so decided to pool their savings towards a home of their own.

Wiktoria, was on a salary of £18,000 but with overtime was earning approx £19-20,000, while Joshua was on a salary of £18,000 when they put in for the mortgage, but since then has seen a salary increase to £19K.

The couple already had some savings, and decided to cut back on everyday luxuries, such as meals out with friends, nights out, and holidays, and even sofa-surfed with friends and family, in a bid to save as much as possible for their house deposit.

Before they started saving, they had combined outgoings of £700-£800 per month, but after making the cutbacks and selling Joshua’s car, they managed to save between £1,200 and £1,500 per month combined – almost £6,000 in half a year.

After just six months, they were able to put down a five per cent deposit of £11,150, on a £222,995 New Stamford home at Countryside’s Ward’s Keep development in Wednesbury, with some assistance from the government’s Help to Buy scheme – which provided them with a 20 per cent £44,599 loan that is interest free for five years.

Speaking about how they got on the property ladder, Joshua said: ‘We’d both been saving for a while, just not necessarily to buy a house.’

He continued: ‘If you go into employment after school, like we did, and are willing to sacrifice things like night’s out, holidays and takeaways for a little while, then it’s definitely possible – that’s exactly how we did it.

‘We’ve also been ‘sofa surfing’ for a while at family and friends’ houses, which isn’t ideal as we’d much prefer to have our own space. We just don’t want to throw money away on expensive rents, so it’ll all be worth it in the end.’

Explaining why the young couple decided to prioritise buying a home, he said: ‘When you look at the cost of renting, it just made sense to invest in our own place, rather than someone else’s.

‘Some people may think that buying at our age is unrealistic, but my honest opinion is that buying at 19 and 20 is completely achievable, if that’s genuinely what you want.’

The couple used the Government’s Help to Buy scheme to purchase their new build home, which requires just a 5 per cent deposit and provides a 20 per cent loan that’s interest-free for the first five years.

Joshua continued: ‘I don’t think we would’ve been able to buy so soon if it wasn’t for Help to Buy.

‘We didn’t know a lot about the scheme before we started looking, but the process has been quite straight forward.

‘We were confident that a new build house was what we wanted, mainly because they are lower maintenance than older homes.

‘Neither of us have a lot of experience with DIY, so a new build just felt like the right fit for first time buyers like us.’

Spanning three floors, their new home boasts a fully open-plan ground floor, two bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, and the master bedroom, complete with en-suite and dressing area, located on the second floor.

Joshua added: ‘There’s so many things that we love about the house but, if we had to pick a favourite feature, it would have to be the master suite.

‘It’s a great size as it fills the entire top floor and it even has skylights!’

Adam Daniels, Operations Director, Partnerships West Midlands, Countryside, said: ‘It’s great to see younger couples like Joshua and Wiktoria break the rental cycle by taking advantage of the scheme.’