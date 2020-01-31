Couple transform £385,000 1930s terrace into ‘Art Deco’ haven on George Clarke’s Old House, New Home

A couple who lived without a sofa while they saved to put an extension on their terrace home are delighted with its Deco-inspired transformation on George Clarke’s Old House, New Home.

Parents Vi and Jenny spent £385,000 on the 1930s end-of-terrace in south-east London because they saw potential to create a family home for daughter Angèle-Rose – despite significant drawbacks like a cramped kitchen and outdoor toilet.

The couple explain on Sunday night’s episode that they have been living in the property for a year but invested minimally in the downstairs space while they saved the £55,000 needed to extend the ground floor and knock down interior walls.

They filled their living room with fold-up garden furniture instead of buying a sofa and used another room as a ‘dumping ground’ for the fridge and washing machine that were too big to fit in the kitchen.

With the help of George, they were able to add the space they needed and are delighted with the results of the makeover.

At the start of the project, George calls the 1930s terrace house ‘the unsung hero’ of period property, saying: ‘They’re associated with the suburbs. But are generally more affordable than older cousins and more adaptable as well.’

When George comes to visit the couple, he finds they have already started with the renovation.

Upstairs, the couple have already decorated Angèle’s room, their guest room and master bedroom.

And Jenny and Vi have also knocked through the front room and dining room to create one large space.

But they still have to figure out how to best utilise the space, and have been left with a tiny kitchen unsuitable for a growing family.

However the couple have been living without a sofa for a year, and have been using the fold down furniture in their lounge for convenience until the renovations are over.

The couple also have a small outdoor toilet which they say they’re keen to get rid of.

Jenny reveals: ‘We’re looking to get a single storey extension out the back here.’

George says he’s happy the couple have planned for additional space, saying: ‘Having that extra space gives us a chance to give that kitchen some more room.’

George describes their £55,000 budget as ‘healthy’ for the work they want but explains they will have to be careful in how they use it.

He suggests putting a new kitchen in the extension and divides their current kitchen into a downstairs toilet and utility room.

The couple quickly get started on the renovations, with the tacked on toilet demolished, allowing the foundations for the extension to be built.

But they are faced with a new conundrum, of how to best use the middle room connecting the lounge with the kitchen extension.

Jenny says: ‘We tried to find a 1930s cocktail bar so we could have an entertainment space.’

George suggests the couple lean into the Art Deco style, with bright colorful wallpaper and plush furnishings.

They remove one art deco fireplace in one of the rooms, but opt to give their other fireplace an ‘art deco’ makeover, removing Victorian detailing which feels out of place in the room.

Jenny is amazed by the progress, saying: ‘I can start to see how each room is taking shape.’

The family stay away while George oversees the final touches for the house, leaving their home looking spacious and glamorous.

And they’re amazed when the house is unveiled to them, revealing their proper grown up living area.

Jenny says: ‘That’s stunning, it looks really nice.’

George invites the couple to take on a seat on their sofa, with the parents admitting: ‘It’s the first time we’ve sat on a sofas in this house.’

Jenny says: ‘I can’t believe this is the same room I sat in for six months on those chairs.’

George says: ‘Obviously you’ve opened up the back to do the extension. It needed to become a destination space.

‘It needed to be a bit of a kid’s area, but also more importantly, mum and dads’ cocktail bar.’

Meanwhile Vi adds: ‘This is just unbelievable. I’m beaming.’

And where once stood the outside loo, now the couple have a whole new room with a beautiful kitchen diner.

Vi says: ‘I love the tiles, the wallpaper and everything. It all makes sense.’

As for the old pokey kitchen, half of it is now a utility room, and the other half is a smart downstairs toilet and shower room.

The couple say they’re blown away by the renovation, with Vi saying: ‘I’m just totally lost for words. I’m speechless to know this was our place.’

Jenny calls their original budget ‘a bit unrealistic’ and says they have ended up spending £63,000 on the project.

But George calls the overspend ‘not too bad’ and adds that the couple had done well for their money.

Vi says: ‘We can entertain here once for now.’ Meanwhile Jenny adds: ‘We’re not going to want to leave it now.’