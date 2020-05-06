Couple whose dream wedding was cancelled due to coronavirus get married on Facebook Live

A couple have got married on Facebook Live from their living room – after their dream wedding was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Daphne Goujon, 25, and husband Chris, 35, both from Orlando, were devastated when they realised their dream outdoor wedding in Florida, wouldn’t be able to go ahead on April 11 due to travel restrictions.

But determined to get married after planning their wedding for a year, the couple, who both work at Universal Studios, decided to livestream a ceremony from their home in the state in front of 250 friends and family members.

Performer Daphne said: ‘We just wanted to be married so we racked our brains, and Chris said, “Let’s just do it on Facebook Live”.

‘It was a special moment, I was still really nervous the whole day.

‘We got dressed in different rooms and I got dressed really early because I was quite anxious.

‘The marriage is more important to me than the wedding, and it’s rare to get all of our friends in one place, so it was really special.’

The pair met three years ago when they both performed at Universal’s Halloween Horror at Universal Studios.

Chris proposed to Disney fanatic Daphne last year next to a lake on a staycation just a few miles from their home, presenting the ring in an Up-themed box.

The newlyweds, who have been together for three years, rushed to pick up Daphne’s sparkly princess dress the day before lockdown restrictions were tightened as well as a cake from their local grocery store.

Daphne did her own hair and make up and the ceremony in late March took place with the help of an officiant and two friends who helped with filming.

The wedding took place days before lockdown became official so the pair were still allowed a small gathering.

Daphne said: ‘We got married just a few days before lockdown was announced but there were travel restrictions and lots of our guests were too paranoid to go anywhere.

‘We got our marriage license just before the country started to close down, so we were quite lucky because everything started closing down really rapidly after that.

‘Chris already had his suit because he’d had the alterations the week before luckily.

‘Our friends and family were really supportive of it but we would have loved to have them there.’

Daphne and entertainment tech husband Chris had originally planned an outdoor ceremony with a ballroom reception and cocktail hour and fortunately, their venue has agreed to give the couple a full refund.

The pair are now crossing their fingers that their Mexico and Bahamas honeymoon cruise will still be going ahead this September.

Daphne said: ‘Planning the actual wedding had become quite stressful and chaotic and less about us getting married so it was nice to have that taken away and just focus on each other.

‘It’s weird to look back on the video now, but I was just so focussed on Chris. It was so intimate and really special.’