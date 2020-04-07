Coupled Up: How Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Keep Romance Alive When Staying With Family

Self-quarantining has turned into a family affair for one Bachelor Nation couple.

As Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon continue to practice social distancing and stay at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the iHeartRadio podcast hosts have chosen to stay with family until conditions improve.

“I’m glad we’re here,” Jared told E! News exclusively from his in-law’s house. “We’re trying to keep our spirits upbeat. We’ve been playing board games, watching movies, working out when we can. We created a TikTok so now we’re trying to do videos for that. We’re just doing what we can.”

Like many couples can relate to, staying with family means personal questions may come up. Ashley admitted that her mom has already brought up the possibility of having kids. If you’re curious too, the happily married couple said growing the family isn’t a priority right now.

“That’s not on our mind right now so it’s hard to even think about like, oh yah, we’re planning to have kids,” Jared shared.

Ashley added, “Obviously we want children but the whole process of it does not excite me in any way. Obviously you don’t experience that love or know what you’re in for until that day you give birth…If we could delay it for a long time, we would delay it for awhile but biologically we just can’t do that.”

For now, the Bachelor in Paradise couple is focused on following protocol by health officials.

The Lucy & Clarke: A Story of Puppy Love authors enjoy taking walks together in the neighborhood when they aren’t working on their podcasts inside.

And when things do get stressful inside the home, they are quick to acknowledge how fortunate they are.

“I think both Ashley and I try to make sure that everything is in perspective and while the quarantine and self isolation can be stressful at times, we also are very understanding that there’s a pandemic going on and staying at home isn’t the worst outcome of what’s happening in the world right now,” Jared shared.” We try to just remind ourselves constantly of that. That one day it will be over.”

The Help! I Suck at Dating podcast co-host shared, “But for the time being, for the greater good, it’s our responsibility to try and stay home as much as possible.”