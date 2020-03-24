Coupled Up: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Tips for Keeping Romances Spicy Will Make You Blush

Be honest couples: How are you feeling about your significant other right about now?

As Americans continue to work from home and avoid large social gatherings, many romantic duos are finding themselves spending a lot—and we mean a lot—more time together.

For some, it’s proven to be a little challenging. But for Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, they are still loving the newlywed phase as they embrace their new home and stay indoors.

“Trust me, he drives me crazy all the time but we work together, live together, hang out together. We’re kind of used to being together a lot,” Brittany shared with E! News exclusively. “We’re wanting to have a family soon so we’re just trying to prepare for all of that. We’ve been really lucky. We had a really good year.”

Jax added, “It’s just been a really good year. You know the first year is usually the toughest and if this is going to be the toughest then hey, I’m okay with that.”

Instead of visiting the gym, the Bravo stars have turned their future baby room into a gym complete with Peloton bikes and free weights.

They’ve had time to watch everything from true crime shows like The Trials of Gabriel Hernandez to comedies like The Office, Friends and Family Guy.

But when their wedding aired on Vanderpump Rules last week, the couple was hoping to invite much of the cast including Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder over for a viewing party. The Coronavirus, however, prevented them from inviting anyone.

While the news may be tough to watch and keep up with, both Jax and Brittany argue that you can still keep the romance alive during such uncertain times. The couple has been playing a lot of games including Yahtzee and Skip-Bo.

For a more romantic night in, Brittany had a few suggestions up her sleeves. “I think cooking together can be fun. Taking a bath together,” she proposed. “If you’re fully stocked, get some whipped cream out.”

Jax added, “Smoke a little weed together.” If it’s legal in your state, of course.

And it’s hard not to recommend the new season of Vanderpump Rules currently airing on Bravo. It’s not too late to watch the couple’s romantic wedding day in Kentucky. Plus, there’s plenty of drama still to come with this cast.

“I think a lot of people can relate to us. If you give the show a chance, you can totally relate to us,” Jax explained to us. “I know it sounds cliché when I say it but it is extremely real and it’s not a scripted show and you can’t say that about a lot of TV shows out there right now.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo. Catch up on all the episodes here.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)