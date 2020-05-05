Coupled Up: Why Heather Rae Young “Can’t Wait to Marry” Tarek El Moussa After the Coronavirus

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Don’t flip out, but the Coronavirus may have just reminded Heather Rae Young that she has found the one.

While some couples struggle to get used to the new reality of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, others are absolutely thriving.

“I can’t wait to marry Tarek El Moussa. I can’t wait to be engaged to him,” Heather shared with E! News exclusively ahead of the season two premiere of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. “It’s something that when we talk about it, it’s real. I know that it’s going to happen, but I don’t like to push either and I don’t like to bring it up all the time.”

She continued, “I don’t want to ruin any surprises but we definitely talk about it. I don’t want to put pressure because he knows I’m 100% the one, but I think it’ll happen. Hopefully sooner than later, but I just don’t know when.”

For now, the couple is getting used to their new Orange County, Calif., home. And yes, they’ve quickly learned new tricks on how to keep the romance alive during an unpredictable pandemic.

From cooking dinner and drinking wine together to watching movies and cuddling, Heather believes that couples can still keep the spark alive during changing times.

“We flirt with each other still. You know he’ll walk by me and he’ll just grab me and kiss me,” she shared. “We’ll joke with each other and we just always, you know, I’m still getting dressed up for him. I’ll do my hair, I’ll do my makeup, I’ll put on something cute, and I’ll make us dinner.”

For his part, Tarek recently surprised his leading lady with a huge bouquet of flowers when she was feeling “a little down” about COVID-19.

And during quarantine, the Flipping 101 star has made his girlfriend smile when he acts “super swaggy.”

“I don’t know, is that a word?” Heather joked to us. “A lot of people see him as this, I don’t know how they see him, but I always thought he was different. You see him on TV and you see him on his videos, but he’s really just swaggy and calm and collected.”

Like many couples can relate to, staying home isn’t all fun and games. Work still has to be done around the house. And while their TV shows may not be filming right now, both parties have various projects that need plenty of attention.

If you’re looking for some words of wisdom, Heather advises people to be aware of their “significant other’s boundaries.”

“I think that as a woman, we’re like, oh our man is home, hang out with me and let’s talk. So I’ve kind of had to be like, ok, give him boundaries because he’s still in full-on work mode,” she explained. “For me, I’ve been really busy with the kids. I’m cleaning a lot more. I’m cooking a lot more. I’m going out for walks. I’m taking the kids on little bike rides so my shift has kind of been toward being a stay-at-home wife and step-mom and Tarek is still working a lot more than I am.”

And before you start to wonder if there’s any drama between Heather and Tarek’s ex-wife Christina Anstead, we’re happy to set the record straight. As it turns out, it’s one big happy modern family.

“I met her pretty quick into mine and Tarek’s relationship. We’ll text each other about the kids. We’ll text each other food recipes and drink recipes. We’ll meet up and do walks with the kids,” Heather shared before gushing over Tarek’s two kids with Christina. “They’ve fulfilled my life so much more than I ever thought could be filled. They’ve brought a joy that I haven’t had before. I don’t have my own kids and I don’t know if I ever want to have my own kids, so this has kind of filled that void of not having children.”

As quarantine life continues, Heather hopes new and old fans will enjoy a new season of Selling Sunset premiering May 22 on Netflix.

“There’s lot more drama, a lot more beautiful homes. We have a new edition to our team so you guys will be introduced to her,” Heather teased. “You’ll see Tarek on there. I mean, he can’t be on my show, but you’ll see him through some videos and pictures of our kids.”

And as the pandemic continues to throw twists and curveballs, Heather is simply grateful she has a supportive partner by her side.

“I feel lucky that I have this type of relationship. It’s something that I’ve always wanted and I’ve always believed in, and, now that I have it, I feel so happy and so lucky that I found him,” she gushed to us. “We’re best friends and we just laugh and we have the best time together. We’re still in our honeymoon period and I hope to be forever in our honeymoon period.”