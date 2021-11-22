Couples from Bachelor Nation who are still going strong

Some Bachelor Nation splits are a lot more painful than others.

Becca Kufrin confirmed that she and Garrett Yrigoyenended their engagement in September 2020, after months of speculation.

“I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to call it quits,” the season 14 Bachelorette revealed on her podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour.”

“This decision was reached after many discussions.

She went on to say, “It wasn’t something we just showed up to one night.”

“It wasn’t based solely on one Instagram post or on the opinions or comments of others.”

There’s a lot more.

There are many layers to any relationship, and it is not my place to reveal them.

Except for what I’m telling you right now, it’s no one’s business.”

On the August 2018 finale of The Bachelorette, the twosome got engaged.

In June 2020, Kufrin and cohost Rachel Lindsay recorded an emotional episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” about Yrigoyen’s support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement, letting fans know there was trouble in paradise.

“Just because we’ve come to this decision now doesn’t negate the years and countless memories we’ve shared,” Kufrin said.

“I will always be grateful and love this time in my life.”

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph called it quits earlier in 2020.

During season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019, the two met and fell in love.

“Cassie and Colton have a great friendship,” a source told Us, “but that’s what it was for the majority of their relationship.”

“They simply became great partners and friends.”

For a while, Colton and Cassie’s friends knew something was up, but by the end, they were just roommates.”

In their respective statements about their split, the twosome vowed to stay friends.

“Colton and I have broken up, but we have decided to stay in touch and be a part of each other’s lives.”

With everything we’ve been through, we’ve formed a special bond that will last forever,” Randolph wrote on May 29.

“Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay,” Underwood continued.

We’ve both learned a lot and shared a lot of experiences.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Couples from Bachelor Nation who are still going strong

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong