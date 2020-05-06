Couples get creative with lockdown dates

Comedian Allison Reese, from Chicago, revealed her wife set up a detailed home cinema, complete with movie options and viewing times, seen. She wrote: ‘My wife ‘took’ me on a date to the movies. It was stupid cute and VERY expensive.’

Sharing pictures on Twitter which garnered thousands of likes, she showed a picture of a concession stand complete with ‘very expensive’ snacks and drinks on offer (converted from their home kitchen)

Allison’s wife even created an ‘admit one’ movie ticket for the fun date night event, proving you don’t have to leave the house. She racked up over 250,000 likes for the romantic post

A British couple enjoyed a romantic camper van dinner date, writing: ‘Had a lovely date night in the van tonight’.

They added cushions, wine, tealights and mats to the space, and later put in some cosy lamps to add to the atmosphere as night fell.

The couple went viral with the post, which showed an ambient setting and a glimpse of their front drive, racking up 12,000 likes and comments.

Jamie Nedwoh, from Leeds, set up a home cinema to watch Afterlife with his wife on Netflix.

He wrote: ‘Set up a home-made outdoor cinema for the wife and smashed through our first episode of #AfterLife2 as a date night #lockdownuk’, racking up over 3,000 likes.

Mike, from London, created an intricate crazy golf course for his girlfriend in their background, compolete with a number of obstacles.

Racking up over 2,000 likes, he wrote: ‘Keeping busy during quarantine with home made Garden Crazy Golf for a saturday date night.

‘BBC Radio 1 providing the tunes and thank you for the idea from one of your listeners!!!’

Katya Jeanne, from St Louis, revealed her fiance created a ‘paint and sip’ date night for the two of them, calling it a ‘perfect night’ and posting a picture of the finished result.

She wrote: ‘Day 3 of my #selfcare journey during #COVID19 was brought to you by my #Fiancénwho humored me in a #StayAtHome paint and sip date night!

‘It was the perfect end to a long week that seems to be never ending! Cannot wait to do another! #CreateAtHome’.

George Elrod, from Chicago, had a Chopped style cooking competition with his boyfriend and posted a picture of the signs on the door his partner had made – complete with fairy lights.

George posted a picture of the baskets of random ingredients they both had to create a unique meal, garnering over 40,00 likes.

Adding another snap, he then wrote: S’tay safe everyone! Turns out we can’t cook! I made … a salad, and Justin made a questionable stir fry!’.

Bryony Mole, from Northampton, shared a picture of the al fresco ‘restaurant’ her children set up in the garden – complete with menu and bar.

Racking up 6,000 likes, she wrote: ‘The kids made us a date night… They didn’t load the dishwasher but other than that’.

