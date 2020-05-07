Courteney Cox Admits It’s Been “Hard” Being Separated From Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Amid Lockdown

Lockdown has been hard for Courteney Cox.

During Thursday’s at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Friends star opened up about being separated from her longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid while practicing social distancing.

“He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead, he had to England first and then, all of a sudden, [quarantine] happened,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres of her and the Snow Patrol guitarist’s difficult predicament. “I have not seen him in so long and you don’t realize, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but now, it’s like, Oh, my God, I just miss, you know, his physical touch. Just all of it. It’s been hard, really. This is the longest time.”

While on the topic of social distancing, Courteney admitted that her hilarious TikTok videos have been getting on her daughter Coco Arquette‘s nerves. “I’m literally doing TikToks,” she said after joking that she’s running out of content to post on social media. “That’s what we fight about. Coco’s like, ‘Oh, my God…'”

In recent months, the mother-daughter duo have been teaming up to perform covers of songs on Courteney’s account, which the Cougar Town alum admitted that she has to “bribe” her 15-year-old to participate in: “Well, she gets mad at me because she thinks I’m using her for posts and, um, she’s not wrong. She really does have a beautiful voice. I run out of material, so every now and then I bribe her for a song.”

In addition to showing off her musical skills and wowing her followers with her TikTok dance moves, Courteney has been keeping herself entertained by binge-watching Friends during lockdown, telling Ellen that she needed a refresher on the beloved ‘90s sitcom.

“I know it’s really sad, but I didn’t remember it all and people ask me all the time, ‘Will you do a quiz?’ Or, ‘Let’s play this game [to] see who knows the characters the most.’ I don’t remember. I do remember the people and I remember specific things that happened but my memory is not great when it comes to, like, fun times—I only remember pain, I think.”

As for her favorite episodes, the Scream star said that she’s been loving revisiting the series’ Thanksgiving episodes, especially the ones where she got to play her character Monica back in the day. “I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free,” she recalled. “I could dance like you. Just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. I did love it. Those are really good episodes.”

Giving Ellen an update on the upcoming Friends reunion, Courteney discussed how the Central Perk gang (Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer) has turned the nostalgic special into a charitable endeavor by teaming up with All in Challenge for a once-in-a-lifetime giveaway.

“We were supposed to do the show…in the middle of March and now, we don’t know when we’re doing it but we’ve raised a lot of money so far,” she explained. “And you can still apply and you get to have you plus five friends can come watch the show, and that actually will be the third time that we’ve all been in the same room in the last 15 years. But it will be a lot more than just us in the same room, we’ll be doing fun stuff.”