In comparison to ‘Scream,’ Courteney Cox says ‘Friends’ was ‘Petrifying.’

‘Friends’ was ‘Petrifying’ in comparison to ‘Scream,’ says Courteney Cox.

Longtime fans of the horror franchise are excited to see their favorite characters return in the fifth installment of the Scream franchise, which will hit theaters in mid-January.

Many of the original cast members from the 1996 film Scream will return for this sequel, including Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox.

In a recent interview, Cox discussed how she feels about returning to the franchise that helped launch her career, as well as why doing television is scarier than doing movies.

In 1996, the first Scream film was released, with a star-studded cast that included relative newcomer Cox.

Scream helped to prove that Cox had what it took to make it as a movie star as well as a featured player on television. At the time, Cox was receiving acclaim for her work in the TV series Friends, but Scream helped to prove that she had what it took to make it as a movie star as well as a featured player on television.

Gale Weathers, played by Cox, is a journalist who teams up with Sidney Prescott to stop the Ghostface killer.

Cox reprised her role in Scream 2, Scream 3, and Scream 4, which was released in 2011.

Scream is a direct sequel to Scream 4, and will be released in theaters on January 14, 2022.

Cox, who has become a major movie and television star, will reprise her iconic role as Gale Weathers in the new film.

For decades, Cox has been a fixture in the entertainment industry.

Cox, a veteran of the entertainment industry, isn’t afraid of much.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, she did make an unexpected admission.

“When I go out and do something new in television, it’s petrifying,” Cox said.

Nothing seems to be able to match what you’ve already accomplished.

In movies, on the other hand, we get the script and show up to play our parts.”

Cox, along with her co-stars Campbell and Arquette, stated that they didn’t feel obligated to keep the Scream movies’ quality high as the franchise progressed.

Cox also stated that she made no reservations…

