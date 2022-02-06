Courteney Cox says she wants to play a ‘posh’ character in Downton Abbey and is sick of playing ‘neat freaks’ like Monica Geller.

Courteney Cox says she wants to play a ‘posh’ character in Downton Abbey and is tired of playing ‘neat freaks’ like Monica Geller.

COURTENEY Cox has revealed that she dreams of landing a prestigious role on Downton Abbey.

Courteney Cox threw her hat into the ring for the next reboot of the hit British franchise on The John Bishop Show, but only if she’s a member of the aristocracy.

“I want to be on Downton Abbey,” she said.

I think I’d prefer to be a posh one, because they dress better.

“I don’t want to play another neat freak who is competitive.”

Her come-and-get-me approach may have been too late for the second Downton film, as many scenes had already been shot.

Courteney is best known for her role as Monica Geller, a chef and all-around control freak in the American sitcom Friends.

Viewers watched her obsessively organize her best friends Joey, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, and brother Ross over the course of ten seasons.

She also had a win-at-all-costs mentality, which frequently resulted in hilarious outcomes, such as when she and Ross spectacularly failed to be the focus of a New Year’s Eve TV show.

In reality, she’s much more relaxed, and she recently reflected on how, over time, she’s grown more understanding and a better listener in her relationship.

The 57-year-old actress has been married to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid for eight years.

“I’ve learned you can’t take a lot of things personally,” she told PEOPLE.

“I used to think to myself, ‘Oh well, if you loved me…’ But it’s not really about you.

People act in certain ways as a result of their own past and history.

That was undoubtedly a lesson I needed to learn.

“I’ve come to realize that love is priceless.”

That’s something I’ve realized as I’ve grown older.”

Courteney continued by praising her beau, describing him as a “great listener, talented, smart, and gorgeous” man.

“I’ve never met anyone more patient,” she said.

He’s a fantastic advisor.

I admire his motivations and his heart.

His values are impeccable.

He’s incredibly gifted and clearly musical, but he’s also a poet and a writer.

He’s just so smart, which I find very appealing.

Then there’s the fact that he’s incredibly attractive.”

Tonight at 9.35pm on ITV and ITV Hub, The John Bishop Show airs.