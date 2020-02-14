Courteney Cox Transforms Into BFF Jennifer Aniston for Her Birthday

Jennifer Aniston is feeling the love!

On Tuesday, the Friends alum celebrated her birthday festivities with best friend and former co-star, Courteney Cox. The two, who have been BFF goals for over a decade, are proving once again why their friendship is unmatched.

Taking to Instagram, Cox showed off her cheeky new transformation that made everyone do a double take.

Ditching her famous black hair, the Scream star donned a light brown wig that was straightened and styled with an off-center part. It looked nearly identical to Aniston’s signature ‘do.

In fact, Cox even accessorized like her bestie by wearing the same clear and gold-rimmed glasses. Plus, she slipped into a similar outfit as The Morning Show actress.

“No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” she captioned her post, alongside a photo of her posing with the birthday girl in the same lewk. “Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!”

All in all, it was a glorious twinning moment between the dynamic duo.

Additionally, Friends co-star Matthew Perry took a moment to highlight his friend. “Happy birthday, Jenny,” he shared on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of the two.

Of course, the actress felt the love on her special day and shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram Stories.

“Thank for [sic]for all the birthday wishes today,” she shared, alongside a screenshot of her phone’s wallpaper, which was a photo of her late dog, Dolly. “11:112/11”

The last few months have been ones to remember for Aniston, who recently won SAG Award for her role in The Morning Show and opened up about “entering” her most “fulfilling” times of her life.

Back in September, she opened up about turning 50 (today she celebrates her 51st year!), and how she’s embraced her age.

“It’s so weird. There’s so much doom around that number,” she told The New York Times. “I’m entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life.”

“Seriously, I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it’s just about to really bloom,” she continued. “It’s taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft… I’ve failed. I’ve succeeded. I’ve overcome. I’ve, you know, I’ve stayed around. I’m still here.”