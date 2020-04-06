Courteney Cox’s New Dance Videos Have Jennifer Aniston Laughing Out Loud

Could Courteney Cox be any better at social media?

On Sunday, the Friends alum put her spin on the “Savage” Dance Challenge with an epic video that even had her pal Jennifer Aniston laughing.

While mastering the moves to the viral TikTok challenge, Courteney played around with different filters to create two drastically different videos. In the first, she used the baby filter from Snapchat and in the second, she opted for the man filter and looked completely unrecognizable. She even changed into a dark button-up shirt to really get into character.

“Dealer’s choice,” she captioned the post. After unveiling her masterpiece on Instagram, the Cougar Town star was met with an influx of comments from her fans. Among them was Jennifer, who commented, “I. Am. DYING—with laughing” along with a string of crying laughing emojis and a pair of clapping hands. Julianne Moore and Charlie Puth also applauded Courtney using emojis, but it was David Spade that really nailed it. “Is the grey shirt Rob Lowe or Jared Leto?” he commented. “Either way great dancing.”

The funnyman’s comment reminds us of another viral Courteney post, where she used a beard filter to transform herself into the Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman. Rocking her virtual facial hair, she captioned her selfie, “Jared Leto vibes today. #feelinggorgeous.”

Courteney’s “Savage” Challenge post wasn’t the first time she has showed off her impressive dance skills on social media. Earlier this month, she busted a move to Lil Jackie‘s “Slidegang!” in an epic TikTok video. Her post caught the attention of fellow Friends alum Matthew Perry, who commented, “Hi honey, what the hell just happened?”

But, nothing compares to the TikTok dance video she shared with her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette back in January. “Wanna see your child lose their patience?” she wrote on Instagram. “Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics.”

In addition to participating in dance challenges together, Courteney has been teaming up with Coco for some amazing performances on the ‘Gram. With the actress on the piano and her daughter, who she shares with ex David Arquette, taking over the vocals, the mother-daughter duo have put their musical skills on display with several videos. In their first post, the pair delivered a moving rendition of Demi Lovato‘s “Anyone” and joined forces again to perform “Burn” from the Broadway musical Hamilton.