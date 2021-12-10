Courtney Barnett says, “People think I’ve made a break-up album, but they’re wrong.”

COURTNEY BARNETT enjoys delving into life’s big questions… as well as the minutiae of daily life.

This duality is frequently found in the same song, establishing the 34-year-old Australian as a unique artist.

She combines rock sensibilities with discernible vulnerability, sporting a dreamy drawl and a left-handed Fender.

Barnett prefers to keep things real, with her lyrics conjuring up feelings of unease laced with a quirky sense of humour.

This week, I’m speaking with this intriguing indie darling via Zoom, as is customary.

Though her expressive face fills a phone-shaped screen, I can see she’s sipping something hot and eating toast in Los Angeles.

With the release of her third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, Barnett is giving her new songs a live debut on her first American tour since the outbreak began.

First and foremost, she wants to clear the air about the public’s perception of the bruised feelings expressed in songs like Before You Gotta Go and Splendour.

“I’ve never mentioned it, but it’s been described as a break-up album by a few people,” she says.

She split with long-term partner and fellow Australian singer Jen Cloher in 2018, which led to the speculation.

“However, it is not a break-up album,” she emphasizes.

“It’s a joyous book that covers life and death, friendship and love,” says the author.

“My songs reveal themselves over time,” says Barnett.

It’s dangerous territory to assume that even I understand exactly what they’re saying.

“As humans, we want to be able to fit everything neatly into one box so that we can make sense of it.”

“It’s a special song to me,” she says of the scorching highlight Before You Gotta Go.

“One interpretation is that it’s about having no regrets,” she says, “but I don’t want to say it’s about a specific friendship or relationship.”

From the beginning, there are plenty of the wry, observational lyrics for which she has become known.

Take, for example, the lilting opening track Rae Street, which finds her dragging a chair over to the window of her Melbourne apartment, where she was placed under lockdown.

The early morning garbage truck, two dogs tangled, a child learning to ride a bike, a person up a ladder with a companion on their knees “painting the faded brick” — Barnett sings about what she saw.

However, she considers our collective need to make the world a better place in the next breath.

“All our candles, hopes, and prayers, however well-intentioned, don’t mean a thing unless we see some change,” she says, before returning to her flat and saying, “I might change my sheets today.”

