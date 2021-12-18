Courtney Kemp Reveals the One ‘Power’ Spinoff She’d ‘Like’ to Direct

Fans may wonder if there will be more spinoffs as the Power universe grows in popularity.

While no other spinoffs have been announced, Power creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp has stated that if she could, she would create a show centered on one fan favorite female character.

In 2014, the Power universe began with an eponymous TV show centered on James “Ghost” St. John.

Patrick is a drug lord by day and a businessman by night.

Before it ended in 2020, Power aired for six hugely popular seasons.

However, there were four spinoffs to the story.

Power Book II: Ghost is the first Power spinoff, and it follows Tariq St.

Patrick, Ghost’s son, struggles to find his way in the world without his father.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel series about Ghost’s rival Kanan Stark; Power Book IV: Force is a show about Ghost’s best friend and business partner Tommy Egan; and Power Book V: Influence is a show about Rashad Tate, a crooked politician who ran against Ghost in New York’s recent gubernatorial election.

As of this writing, only the first two episodes have aired, but they’re shaping up to be just as popular — if not more so — than their predecessor.

Kemp was asked to name another Power spinoff she’d like to do during a recent Instagram Live Q&A session.

“I believe you already know the answer.”

“If Tate isn’t up next, Effie [Morales] probably,” she said around the 18:20 mark.

“I think Effie should have her own show.”

That sounds like something I’d really enjoy.”

Effie first appeared in Season 6 of Power as a classmate of Tariq’s at Choate, a boarding school.

She sold drugs with him as well, but the two had a falling out after she famously exposed him for selling drugs on campus.

Effie later showed up on him at Stansfield University and managed to talk her way back into a partnership, but viewers are still wary of her.

It’s difficult to trust Effie because so little is known about her.

Kemp, on the other hand, has promised to reveal more about her, even if it isn’t in a Power spinoff.

“Effie’s mother is a shambles.

“However, I’ll tell you about it later,” she said in…

