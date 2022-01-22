Courtney Love previously stated that she dumped ex-boyfriend Edward Norton in exchange for a movie role.

Courtney Love previously revealed that she dumped ex-boyfriend Edward Norton in exchange for a film role.

As some may know, actor Courtney Love had a secret relationship with Edward Norton, the star of the film Fight Club.

Norton was able to keep the relationship under wraps for so long that only a few people were aware of their affair.

Love did admit, however, that she would later dump the actor because of a film role.

In retrospect, she thought the act was shallow.

Courtney Love’s relationship with Kurt Cobain, who died in 1994, is perhaps her most well-known.

However, following the death of Kurt Cobain, Love had an affair with Edward Norton for a period of time.

According to The Things, Love and Norton first met on the set of 1996’s The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

From 1996 to 1999, the two would have on-again, off-again dates.

Love has always held Norton in high regard, despite their split.

Love posted a photo of Norton on Instagram after being asked if she had any good boyfriends after Cobain.

Aside from that, she’s stated that Norton is the man she should’ve married when she had the opportunity.

Love once told Metro, “I’m working on my man-karma right now.”

“I’ve had either the very good or the very bad guys.”

Edward was the man I should have married.”

But why didn’t she?

For a variety of reasons, Courtney Love left her ex-boyfriend.

She admitted, for example, that she made a mistake when she left Norton for another potential partner.

Love explained, “I left him for a bad man who stole all my money.”

“I traded Ed Norton, who was great, for an average bad guy from A(plus)R. It’s upsetting.”

Love also revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she left American History X due to a film opportunity.

According to the Irish Examiner, Love revealed, “I dumped him for a movie role.”

“I don’t know what else is shallow than that.”

Love, on the other hand, insisted that she felt strongly about the actor.

So much so that the actress claimed she left everything to him in her will at the time.

“I adore Edward,” she continued.

Norton had a relationship with actress Salma Hayek after Love.

Love, on the other hand, made a divisive remark about Norton’s refusal to marry Hayek.

“He barely understands half of what she’s saying,” she reasoned.

