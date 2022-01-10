Courtney Skippon Said She’d Never Return to ‘Below Deck’ Because It’s ‘Embarrassing’

Courtney Skippon Said She Would Never Return to ‘Below Deck’ Because It’s ‘Embarrassing’

Unlike a slew of other former cast members, Courtney Skippon said she would not consider returning for another season of Below Deck, citing the fact that it would be humiliating.

She also mentioned that she got along well with Chief Stew Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach because they shared her sense of humour.

On Hannah Ferrier’s Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast, Skippon talked to Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Mediterranean.

“No, I wouldn’t,” Skippon said when Ferrier asked if she’d return, adding that she wouldn’t even return for a week.

Skippon replied, “No, I think it’s embarrassing.”

“I would have immediately returned.”

I would have done it right away if Kate had returned and they wanted me back as a second stew.

Because that seems to be a more natural progression.”

“However, if you’re just waiting around,” she continued, “you do sort of have to be.”

“It’s as if it’s readily available for that.”

And that isn’t cute in my opinion.

That’s the equivalent of a guy who hasn’t communicated with you in a long time.

“Then six months later, he says, ‘You up?’ and you say, ‘I’m absolutely up.'” She added, “Yeah, no.”

She also claimed she had no recollection of the filming process.

Season 7 of Below Deck took place in Thailand over the winter of 2019.

In October, the show premiered.

The year is 2019.

She explained, “Because you’re so tired.”

“I don’t think people understand how you feel like you’re on another planet the entire time.”

Skippon admitted that her dry sense of humour was initially unappreciated by the audience.

It was, however, one of the main reasons she got along with Rosbach and Chastain.

“Because I don’t think it really matters if you’re doing the thing you say you don’t want to do,” she explained.

“I’m sure Captain Lee and Kate enjoyed that kind of humor as well.

They don’t want to be there because they don’t want to be there either.

They’d prefer to share a drink with me as well.”

“So, why are we going to act like this?” she wondered.

“I think it’s toxic to act like you want to be there all the time,” she said of the experience.

This is going to be a lot of fun, I thought to myself.

I’m not exactly serious about my yachting career.

For three months, I worked on another yacht.

Then I got drunk by accident and applied for…

