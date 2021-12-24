Aly and AJ Michalka’s father is in the hospital because of COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The hospitalization of Aly and AJ Michalka’s father is due to COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Aly and AJ Michalka’s father is in the hospital with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Aly and AJ Michalka’s father has been admitted to the hospital.

Mark Michalka, the sisters’ father, is in the hospital with COVID-19 and pneumonia, according to Twitter.

When Aly and AJ received a disturbing voicemail from him, they were alarmed, they wrote.

They went on to say, “Check in on your loved ones.”

“Remember to check in on your loved ones this holiday season.”

When we got a voicemail from our father, he said he wasn’t feeling well.

On Twitter, he wrote, “I dropped everything and drove straight to his house.”

“To cut a long story short, he is currently being treated in a hospital for Covid and Pneumonia…”

The singers of “Slow Dancing” reflected on aging and the need to care for their elderly parents.

“It’s difficult to accept,” they continued, “but as we get older, it will be our responsibility to look after our parents when they can’t look after themselves.”

“They often try to hide their pain from us because they think it is a burden, but it is our responsibility to intervene.”

Keep an eye on your loved ones this holiday season.

When we received a voicemail from our father, indicating that he wasn’t feeling well, we were concerned.

I put my things down and drove straight to his house.

He is being treated in a hospital for Covid and Pneumonia…

It’s difficult to accept, but as we grow older, we will be responsible for caring for our parents when they are unable to care for themselves.

They frequently try to conceal their suffering from us because they believe it is a burden, but it is our responsibility to intervene.

Kevin Wendt, a Bachelor in Paradise alum, revealed earlier this week that his 1-month-old son, Auggy, was also hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus and developing a fever.

“Our family has covid, and it isn’t easy on any of us,” Wendt wrote on Instagram.

“After Astrid’s bad flu, Auggy got a fever, which was also diagnosed as covid.”

“Seeing our baby sick and in pain at the age of four weeks breaks our hearts,” he went on to say.

“Due to the new variant and.

