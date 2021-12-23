COVID-19 concerns have caused the 2022 Critics Choice Awards to be postponed.

An in-person ceremony will be held later this year, according to the plan.

“After careful consideration and candid discussions with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively decided that the prudent and responsible decision at this time is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which were originally scheduled for January 9, 2022,” the Critics Choice Association said in a statement to ET on Wednesday.

“We’ve been in contact with LA County Public Health officials on a regular basis, and we’re currently working hard to find a new date during the upcoming awards season to host our annual gala in person, with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority.”

As soon as we have more information, we will share it with our entertainment industry friends and colleagues.”

The decision was made just days after the organization issued a statement about their strict COVID-19 protocols in the wake of the recent increase in cases.

The nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards were revealed on December 1.

The film nominees were revealed a week later.

At the 2022 ceremony, Halle Berry will also receive the sixth annual SeeHer Award.

Last year’s ceremony, which was also hosted by Diggs, featured a hybrid format with nominees and presenters making virtual and in-person appearances.

The Palm Springs Film Awards, which were set to take place in January, were also canceled this week.

The Motion Picture Academy also postponed the Governors Awards Ceremony, which was set to take place Jan. 6, while Fox decided to cancel their New Year’s celebration.

There has been no announcement of a new date.

