Members of BTS who have tested positive for COVID-19 are RM, Suga, and Jin.

BTS members RM, Suga, and Jin have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Three members of the Korean boy band BTS have tested positive for COVID-19.

After returning to South Korea in December, Suga tested positive, and his status was revealed the next day, on Saturday.

On March 23, Bit Hit Music, the group’s management company, announced that RM and Jin had both tested positive for the coronavirus.

“After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative, and entered self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures,” according to the statement.

“However, during PCR testing [Saturday] before his scheduled release from quarantine, he was found to be positive for COVID-19.”

“Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately upon his arrival and again prior to his release from self-quarantine, both of which were negative,” the statement continued.

Following flu-like symptoms [Saturday] afternoon, he underwent PCR testing and was found to be positive for COVID-19 late this evening.”

Big Hit Music went on to say that all three members had received their second round of COVID vaccinations in late August, that their symptoms were mild or non-existent as of Saturday, and that they were quarantining at home.

According to the agency, Suga, RM, and Jin have not had “any contact” with other members of BTS since returning to Korea.

The announcement comes just weeks after the band announced a long-awaited hiatus.

It was the month of December.

The band’s management company announced on social media on May 5 that the band would take an “extended period of rest” once their scheduled engagements were finished.

“We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take their second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019,” according to the statement, “after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.”

“Despite the Covid-19 situation, BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” the notice to fans reads.

According to Big Hit Music, they were successful.

From Infosurhoy, the best news summary.

COVID-19 Positive BTS Members RM, Suga, and Jin

[] (ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE

6 December 2021 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC)

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]