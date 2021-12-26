Positive for COVID-19 in BTS Suga, RM, and Jin

Suga, RM, and Jin all have COVID-19 positive results in BTS.

After BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage – LA shows in Los Angeles, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently on vacation.

According to Big Hit Music, Suga, RM, and Jin have all been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

After the Permission to Dance On Stage – LA concerts, BTS members returned to South Korea at different times, with some choosing to return as soon as possible and others opting to stay in the US for vacation.

According to Big Hit Music, who posted an announcement on Weverse, Suga tested positive for the coronavirus after returning to South Korea on December 24.

“SUGA completed his second round of COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not exhibiting any symptoms as of today,” Big Hit Music said in a statement on Weverse.

He is currently practicing self-care at home in accordance with the recommendations of the healthcare authorities.”

“SUGA, who had several personal engagements in the United States during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before leaving the United States, and began his self-quarantine after returning to Korea after taking the PCR test,” the announcement continues.

He had no contact with the other members during his quarantine and received positive results.”

Jin and RM were also diagnosed with the coronavirus on May 25, according to Big Hit Music’s Weverse page.

According to the announcement, RM returned to South Korea in December.

She tested positive for the coronavirus while still in quarantine.

The following is a direct quote from the announcement on Weverse:

“RM underwent PCR testing on Friday, July 17th, after returning from the United States on his own time as part of his official vacation period, was found negative, and was placed in self-quarantine in his home as per COVID-19 control procedures.

He did, however, undergo PCR testing today, prior to his scheduled release from quarantine, and was found to be COVID-19 positive; he is currently exhibiting no symptoms.”

