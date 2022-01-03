COVID-19 Positive Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ Due to “Mild” Symptoms

After contracting the coronavirus, Whoopi Goldberg was noticeably absent when The View returned from its holiday break.

“Unfortunately, Whoopi tested positive over the break,” cohost Joy Behar explained during the ABC series’ Monday, January 3 episode.

Sister Act star, 66, is vaccinated and has received her COVID-19 booster shot, according to Behar, 79, so her “symptoms have been very, very mild.”

Following a spike in coronavirus cases and a new surge of the omicron variant following the Christmas season, the entire cast and crew of The View are being “extremely cautious,” according to the JoyBehar: Say Anything alum.

The comedian said, “We’ll be checking in with her soon.”

Out of an abundance of caution this week, Behar and the rest of the show’s panel, which includes Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and guest host Ana Navarro, were filming remotely from their respective homes.

“They say there’s no place like home for the holidays,” Behar told the crowd on Monday.

“From all of our living rooms, we wish you a Happy New Year.

We’re back in boxes, as you can see, and doing the show remotely — hopefully for only a week.

I’m hoping it’ll only be a week, but you never know with this omicron business.”

However, the Ghost actress isn’t the only member of The View family to have been affected by the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

On the show, Hostin, 53, revealed that her mother tested positive for the virus over the holidays but has since recovered.

“I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year’s, and it was extremely difficult,” the author of I Am These Truths said, noting that her husband, Emmanuel Hostin’s parents died of COVID-19 in December 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

“My mother tested positive for COVID as well. We’re all negative now, and thank God Manny, the kids, and my father were and continue to be negative.”

Outside of The View, a number of celebrities have spoken out about being sick with COVID-19 over the holidays this year, including Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Take, for example, Ashley Tisdale.

