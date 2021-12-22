Covid forces Princess Anne to cancel her Christmas party, causing the Queen to suffer a blow.

The Queen is dealt a Christmas blow, with Princess Anne being forced to cancel her party plans by Covid.

Princess Anne has been forced to cancel her trip to Windsor, just days before Christmas.

Anne, 71, will be unable to spend Christmas Day with the monarch as planned due to her husband Sir Timothy Laurence’s positive Covid test.

Sir Timothy, 66, and the Princess Royal are thought to be sequestering themselves at the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

It comes after the Queen, 95, was forced to cancel her annual trip to Sandringham, Norfolk, due to an outbreak of the Omicron variant in the UK.

She had planned to spend the holidays at her favorite country retreat, as she had for decades.

However, for the second year in a row, the monarch will remain at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty’s absence from Sandringham for the holiday season was the first in 32 years.

She spent the special day shielding with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

It comes after senior royals such as Kate Middleton and Prince William cancelled all of their Christmas plans in order to spend time with the Queen as Omicron cases skyrocketed.

Prior to the big day, they agreed to cut down on all but the most essential contacts.