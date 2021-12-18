Cowboy Lasagna by Trisha Yearwood is succulent and meaty.

Cowboy Lasagna by Trisha Yearwood is meaty and delicious.

Trisha Yearwood is a lasagna connoisseur.

The Food Network star enjoys putting new spins on classic pasta dishes, and she’s even created a breakfast lasagna that her husband, Garth Brooks, loves.

She’s come up with a recipe for a meaty and delicious pasta casserole that’s perfect for a holiday dinner or a warm winter meal.

Lasagna is a popular casserole dish with a comforting base of pasta and cheese that is baked until the cheese has melted.

It’s a hit with both kids and adults, who enjoy the combination of flavors that taste like pizza.

Lasagna is filling, easy to assemble and prepare, versatile, and keeps well.

It’s also a stretcher that costs a buck.

Despite the fact that it is more expensive to produce, the number of people fed per tray divided by the total amount is still less than a restaurant meal.

The ingredients in Trisha Yearwood’s Cowboy Lasagna recipe are similar to those in any other lasagna recipe.

For the meaty part of the dish, olive oil, ground beef, sausage, and pepperoni are used.

A can of fire-roasted tomatoes, as well as a can of tomato paste, are also required.

Ground oregano, salt, black pepper, garlic, and onion are essential spices.

Finally, a pound of lasagna noodles, a pound of ricotta cheese, and the same amount of mozzarella are required, along with a cup of parmesan cheese.

The meaty sauce has to be made first.

Warm the oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat, then brown the ground beef and sausage.

While cooking, don’t break up the meat too much.

The idea is to layer large chunks of meat.

The pepperoni, fire-roasted tomatoes, paste, oregano, salt, pepper, garlic, onion, and 2 cups water are then added.

Bring to a low simmer and cook for at least a half-hour to allow the flavors to meld.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Parboil the lasagna noodles, which means cook them for half the time specified on the package.

Add a ladleful of sauce to the bottom of a 9-by-13 pan.

After that, add the noodles and cheeses.

Repeat the process until the lasagna noodles are on top.

Bake for 40 minutes, or until the sides are bubbling and the cheese has melted.

On the Food Network, Saturdays at noon EST, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen airs.

Here’s the complete recipe…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.