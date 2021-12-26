Cowboys Have Approved Ree Drummond’s Easy Breakfast Burritos, a ‘Casual and Rustic’ ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Recipe.

Cowboys Approve Ree Drummond’s Easy Breakfast Burritos, a ‘Casual and Rustic’ ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Recipe.

Ree Drummond has the ideal on-the-go breakfast that is both cowboy-approved and fuss-free.

Breakfast burritos from the Pioneer Woman star are adaptable and a filling option for any time of day.

In a 2008 blog post for The Pioneer Woman, Drummond described a version of her breakfast burritos.

The Food Network star emphasized how simple, adaptable, and fuss-free the recipe is.

“Disclaimer: These breakfast burritos are not fancy or gourmet,” she wrote.

“These aren’t haute Tex-Mex cuisine,” Drummond added.

These breakfast burritos are exactly that: breakfast burritos, and I frequently make them for my husband and kids when they’re working cattle at the pens at breakfast.”

“They’re as simple as it gets,” Drummond said, explaining how her family enjoys the convenience of the portable breakfast option.

“My point is… you’ve come to the wrong wife and mother this morning if you’re looking for fancy chipotle-asiago-chorizo-poblano-fancy-o breakfast burritos,” Drummond wrote.

“And believe me, I’ve gone down that road.

My family, consisting of my husband and four children, isn’t crazy about chipotle-asiago-chirozo-poblano-fancy-o stuff.

They want it plain and simple, no frills.”

Drummond explained that the recipe can be tweaked to suit your preferences, and that her basic recipe can be used to create a variety of variations.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond demonstrated how to make her amazing breakfast burritos recipe.

She was preparing a large batch of burrito breakfast for her husband Ladd and the cowboys, and she explained how she prepared them ahead of time so they could be heated up in the morning.

Drummond started by cooking bacon and onion for 6 to 8 minutes in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.

She removed the bacon and onions from the pan and placed them on a paper towel-lined plate once they were fully cooked.

She then added the sausage to the skillet, breaking it up as it cooked for 5 to 7 minutes, until golden brown.

She added chopped ham to the bacon and onions in the skillet.

Drummond added whisked eggs to the pan and scrambled everything for about 5 minutes.

Drummond combined the egg mixture with cheese, salsa verde, diced green chiles, salt, and pepper.

“It’s a fantastic thing to send with cowboys when they’re going to be working far away from home,” she said.

“Breakfast burritos are by definition very informal…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.