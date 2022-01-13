CPO Boss Hogg has died at the age of 52, according to friends. Hogg was a Death Row Records rapper and Tupac collaborator.

According to friends, CPO Boss Hogg, a Death Row Records rapper and Tupac collaborator, has died at the age of 52.

CPO Boss Hogg, a DEATH ROW RECORD rapper, has died at the age of 52.

According to his cousin, the star, who went by the name Vince Edwards, died this week.

“Boss Hogg CPO Vince Edwards It was a pleasure to spend time with you.

“Rest in peace, Big Cousin,” wrote Clank Rivers on Facebook.

“Rest In Paradise CPO Thank you for the talks, the support, and the encouragement! You will be missed!” wrote Chad Kiser, a friend and journalist who posted a photo of the two on Facebook.

The cause of death for the celebrity is unknown.

CPO Boss Hogg was best known for his work with Death Row Records and Tupac Shakur.

Before changing his name to CPO Boss Hogg, he debuted in the rap world as Lil Nation.

During his time on the stage, he was featured on NWA’s Findum, F**kem, and Flee.

On the track Picture Me Rollin, he also appeared on Tupac’s album All Eyez On Me.

They Boogie, Jus So Ya No, and Supagangsta were among his hits.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.