CPO Boss Hogg was a rapper who went by the moniker CPO Boss Hogg.

CPO Boss Hogg was a rapper.

CPO Boss Hogg is said to have ‘died’ on January 13, 2022.

Vince Edwards, the real name of the Death Row Records rapper, died, according to his cousin.

CPO Boss Hogg, 52, was best known for his time as a member of the Death Row Records label.

He’s also known for his work with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

He was known as Lil Nation when he first started rapping, but he later changed his name to CPO Boss Hogg.

On the track Picture Me Rollin, Boss Hogg worked on Tupac’s album All Eyez On Me.

The late rapper also collaborated with NWA, appearing on tracks such as Findum, F**kem, and Flee.

Hogg discussed Tupac Shakur in a previous interview.

He claimed that “Pac did more for me than anyone else.”

Boss Hogg said the song with Tupac was one of the highlights of his career, and he was paid (dollar)37,000 for it.

