Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding’s newly fostered pitbull accused of mauling small dog in park

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding’s newly fostered pitbull is accused of injuring an unleashed smaller dog in a Los Angeles area park.

Pet owner Noëlle Balfour posted images of her small terrier mix dog at the veterinary hospital to Instagram on Wednesday, showing a wound in his skin under his shaved fur.

She accused Golding’s leashed dog Stella of ‘mauling’ her smaller dog, while the actor was exercising his pet at a park in Los Angeles.

Balfour shared footage of her dog as he was treated, writing that her dog had spent five hours at the hospital and needed six staples to close his wounds.

Balfour wrote: ‘HG told me Stella would ‘shred him to pieces’ and he released her. He did not care, didn’t apologize, didn’t help and didn’t regret it. Heartless human being.’

The injury is said to have happened when Stella grabbed the smaller dog by the neck after it repeatedly approached her.

DailyMail.com understands that Golding paid the injured dog’s medical bills.

Following the incident he gave Balfour his contact details, and spoke to a passing police officer to see if he needed to take any other action.

Animal-lover Golding and wife Liv fostered Stella at the end of March, as overflowing animal shelters in Los Angeles appealed for help caring for unwanted pets during quarantine.

The proud couple shared pictures of themselves with Stella as they prepared to take her home from the shelter, along with their pal Olivia Wilde.

‘So today was a hug day at the Golding house hold, we became foster parents for this little pup Stella,’ wrote Golding on Instagram. ‘Sadly with Covid 19 alot of the adoption shelters still need to find homes for these beauty’s, what better way to share your home in quarantine than with a loving fuzzball.’

He added: ‘ We found our perfect match in Stella!’

During quarantine the Goldings have been sharing pictures with their new family member, with one showing her cuddling up to Henry after a nap.

Golding has also written: ‘Taking her for a walk is literally the highlight of our day.’