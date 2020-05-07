“Create new beliefs to resist the current world”

In our age of great uncertainty, how do art and beliefs influence each other? Just before the coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Cultures of Islam (ICI) in Paris sketched an inventory of this surprising artistic potential. The “Beliefs” exhibit evokes the religions, superstitions and myths of the African continent. To visit as a virtual exhibition.

Trances, voodoo, prayer to wifi, the beyond … there are countless possibilities of ” make and break the invisible ” The subtitle of the exhibition Beliefs takes us back to a certain experimental spirit and open to the shifts of this original and inspiring approach. Transformed into works of art or transmitted through artistic gestures, traditional rites are exposed here side by side with the history of cultural imperialism, the memory of slavery or new spiritual practices in the digital age.

Working in relation to the African continent, sixteen photographers and videographers question the universes of belief where fiction gives birth to reality and the past gives birth to the future. Here, connections and thoughts often remain mysterious. Interview with Jeanne Mercier, exhibition curator and co-founder of the Afrique in Visu platform, a creative laboratory. The remarks were recorded four days before confinement in France, but they remain current and even come out reinforced by the ordeal.

RFI: In the digital age, can we speak of the emergence of new beliefs in art?

Jeanne Mercier: For us, yes. This is a bit of a gamble for this exhibition. New generation artists, born in the 1990s and 2000s, have taken over the Internet and social networks and all digital tools to invest them with different spiritualities.

New beliefs how do they affect artistic practices ?

They influence and revolutionize artistic practices, because they deconstruct all of our predominant patterns. They deconstruct the stereotypes that one can have with regard to beliefs to create new ones. These new narratives, which are being constructed, are no longer linear. They are without hierarchies. Finally, everything is on the same level. The Internet is going to be on the same level as a religion or a religious practice, a giant cowry[[shell used historically as currency, note], for its symbolic value, is going to be on the same level as a fetish. It’s like a kind of hieroglyph and different alphabets and symbols that we’ll put together to come up with a new way of telling stories.

The artist Josèfa Ntjam in front of his installation “We distilled some tears of opal” (2020), in the exhibition “Beliefs”, at the Institute of Cultures of Islam, rue Léon, in Paris. © Siegfried Forster / RFI

for example ?

The artist Josèfa Ntjam, for example, created a huge plexiglass palisade in front of the Institute of Islamic Cultures, rue Léon. She has worked for years on forms of digital photocollages. In his work We distilled a few opal tears, it shows us a new possible world, a fantastic world where there can be dreams and at the same time past memories. Inside his collages, we find images of his family, but we also see symbols of the Muslim religion coexist with traditional African fetishes, cowries, marabou cards … All together, they create a new a way of reading our beliefs and showing how everything is nourished, among other things, thanks to the Internet.

She is also an artist who allows us to realize how easy it is today to understand our collective history in a different way. And how, through a personal story, our personal beliefs, our fears, the evils of our society, we can manage to live together and create new beliefs to resist the current world.

You co-founded the Afrique in Visu platform. The photographs you exhibit in Beliefs are strongly linked to the African continent. Do they evoke a decolonized belief ?

Several artists are working on this subject. Very close to postcolonial movements, they are precisely trying to question history as we have been taught in history books. It’s about reconstructing a story together through personal stories. For example, with Tchamba [[name given to the spirit without peace of people who died in slavery, note], Nicolas Lo Calzo has reconstructed a voodoo hotel. He has worked for ten years on the intangible and material memories of slavery. The exhibition addresses all the dominant patterns, but also the patterns beyond colonization, everything that persists of this colonial system, of this “coloniality”.

Another example : Tatsuniya, the work of Nigerian artist Rahima Gambo. She seized new rituals by creating new rituals to thwart and visually resist all the images that we saw circulating around Boko Haram. She wanted to show how we could create new beliefs, new rituals to resist, to terminate, to live together in a country like Nigeria in which she lives.

Jeanne Mercier, curator of the “Beliefs” exhibition (virtual visit), in front of the photos of Rahima Gabmo, at the Institute of Islamic Cultures (HERE). virtual visit

Also show yourself the abuses and excesses of these new beliefs ?

Part of the exhibition is about magic and beings like the jinn[[supernatural creatures described in the Koran, note]. There is a work done in Morocco by Btihal Remli (The Djinni Diaries – Recipes), another by Mohammed Laouli (Barouk). They also show how these beliefs sometimes abuse certain populations.

Mohammed Laouli returns, for example, to the sacrifices that women make to get pregnant or to be able to marry, where they sacrifice chickens. What they do not know, but what the artist explains to us by showing behind the scenes: these hens are finally eaten a few meters further by men who use these traditional beliefs. So there is a manipulation of the reason of women.

At his side, we see the work of Bénédicte Kurzen & Sanne de Wilde, Land of Ibeji [[a research project on beliefs around twinning in Nigeria, editor’s note]. This duo has worked on the mythology of twins and also shows the abuses that can be there. Twins are both supernatural beings that can be positive, but also evil. The artists’ images capture moments when the twins are celebrated at the Igbo Ora twins festival, but they also show twins abandoned at the Gwagwalada orphanage because they were considered to be evil.

Artist Seumboy VRAINOM : € stages a Prayer to wifi to reconcile and adapt to this new world. Does art influence today’s beliefs ?

I hope that art influences our beliefs and that it will continue to influence our beliefs. This is also the aim of this exhibition: to make the general public discover the different beliefs that they, too, may be investing in. In a period which is rather uncertain and where we are afraid, that they will say, finally, our little rituals and our little beliefs, these artists will show them to us, they will serve as guides, like Seumboy with his Prayer to wifi. He explains quite simply how to redo it at home.

Beliefs also confronts us with themes often reintroduced into contemporary art thanks to African artists, such as spirituality, shamanism, witchcraft …

Since the 1990s, in France, among others, many artists from the African continent have been invited, because they drew on knowledge located outside of history textbooks, books and encyclopedias: tales, stories, fables, myths. Diverse spiritualities that show how beliefs have evolved and continue to evolve and coexist together.



The photographer Éric Guglielmi in front of “Touba”, in the exhibition “Beliefs” at the Institute of Islamic Cultures (HERE). © Siegfried Forster / RFI

► Beliefs, make and break the invisible, exhibition on virtual visit, at the Institute of Cultures of Islam (ICI), in Paris, until July 26.