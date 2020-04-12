“Crime scene” on Easter Monday: This is the new team from Saarbrücken

Updated April 11, 2020, 5:31 p.m.

Max Palu, Jens Stellbrink, Lisa Marx, Franz Kappl – to name just a few. The commissioners also come and go at the Saarland “crime scene”. From Easter Monday, “Tatort” fans will have to remember new names, namely these: Adam Schürk and Leo Hölzer. Everything you need to know about the new “Tatort” team from Saarbrücken.

On Easter Monday, the two commissioners start their work in the “Tatort” in Saarbrücken and in their first case deal with the murder of an industrial family. Who is behind the investigator duo Schürz und Hölzer, how good are their characters and what is the first case? We’ll tell you if the new “Tatort” team from Saarbrücken is working.

The actors

Daniel Sträßer (plays Adam Schürk) and Vladimir Burlakov (plays Leo Hölzer) are the actors behind the new team of investigators. Sträßer was born in Völklingen in 1987 and is thus Saarland himself. Despite some TV roles, for example in “Charité”, Sträßer is unlikely to be known to a broad television audience, but theater lovers do. Since 2011 Sträßer can be seen in various roles at the famous Burgtheater in Vienna.

Vladimir Burlakov was also born in 1987, but not in Saarland, but in Moscow and four days later as Sträßer. Burlakov has lived in Germany since 1996 and he too knows the theater stage, TV and film studios even better. Despite his young career, Burlakov has worked on dozens of productions, starring alongside German actors like Ulrich Noethen, Veronica Ferres, Marie Bäumer and Herbert Knaup.

At first glance, Sträßer and Burlakov have a lot in common: they are both in their early 30s, are well-trained actors, and if you turn a blind eye, they even look a bit similar. This is not necessarily an advantage in their profession, because the two of them also apply for similar roles. All the more astonishing that they were both cast for the roles of “crime scene” commissioners.

The new investigator duo

“I also love to watch people, to analyze them,” says Vladimir Burlakov in the ARD press release about the similarities between him and his character Schürk. Nevertheless, Schürk can be seen in his first scene knocking out a father who verbally abuses his son out of nowhere.

In contrast, Schürk’s colleague Hölzer is less tangible. The supervisor sits on his neck because he was supposedly too hesitant to use his weapon when he was on duty, and even in the first case, Holz comes up to his limits again.

The hard and the tender, you might think, but Burlakov and Sträßer do not make their stereotypes flat out of their commissioners, but complex characters. What the two characters have in common is their childhood and a secret. After 15 years they see themselves as new colleagues at the Saarbrücken commissioner.

The minor characters

Of course, the inspectors Hölzer and Sträßer do not investigate alone, as in the other “crime scenes” there is also a whole team behind them, even if it remains a bit pale at the start. In this case, these are the main commissioners Esther Baumann (Brigitte Urhausen) and Pia Heinrich (Ines Marie Westernströer) and the legal doctor Dr. Henny Wenzel (Anna Böttcher).

Two pretty “crime scene” investigators in the front row, the women are fed off with the supporting roles – wasn’t it a step further with “crime scene” in terms of equality? Yes, but the first case should not serve as a model, because here the focus is on the reunion of the two youth friends, as Burlakov tells in an interview with the media service “teleschau”: “Already in the second thriller, whose script is already finished change that. ” Already in episode one you notice that the new team is fermenting. So there is something else.

The secret of the two commissioners

“You know, I think you will catch up with something. You left everything behind here and now you will come back after 15 years and you will be surprised that hatred is boiling up,” said Commissioner Hölzer to his childhood friend Schürk. “” What is it up to you what boils up in me? “replies Schürk and Hölzer replies mysteriously:” I was there. Already forgotten?”

It is such hints that tell the viewer: Something has happened in the past that connects the two friends of youth. The longer the new “crime scene” lasts, the more you learn what it is about: a fight in the school yard, a father who toughens up his son with questionable methods – there are many flashbacks from which one can gradually reveal the secret of the two put together like a puzzle.

The first case

“Not firm, but often.” The body of a man who was severely beaten after his death is found in a bush. It is Erik Hofer, the youngest grandson of a rich Saarbrücken entrepreneur, who has just been appointed by him to succeed Hofer & Söhne. This is causing outrage especially among his brother Konrad. Something else is also wrong in the family.

A murder in the world of the rich and beautiful, no wild shootings and the classic “Who was it?” Principle – the first case of Hölzer and Schürk should please all “Tatort” purists. No offbeat, but nevertheless exciting plot, a traditional narrative and no big experiments. The first case of Holz and Schürk is solid, but by no means home-baked.

Can it be something?

Compared to the cases of Hölzers and Schürk’s predecessor Jens Stellbrink (Devid Striesow), the first case of the new Saarbrücken “Tatort” team is really normal. Nevertheless, there is potential in it: a traumatized investigator, two friendly commissioners who share a secret and a team that is already crunching.

Let’s see if the narrative powder has already been shot after the first case, but it doesn’t look like it. So it can be something with the new “crime scene” from Saarbrücken. In any case, the first case makes you want more.